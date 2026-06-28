World Cup 2026: DR Congo come from behind to beat Uzbekistan 3-1 in Group K

DR Congo came from behind to beat Uzbekistan 3-1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, moving to four points in Group K at the 2026 World Cup.

DR Congo beat Uzbekistan 3-1 this Sunday, June 28, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on the third matchday of Group K at the 2026 World Cup. After conceding the opening goal in the 10th minute through Eldor Shomurodov, the Leopards turned the match around thanks to goals from Yoane Wissa (68th, 90+1st) and Fiston Mayele (78th), earning their national team a valuable victory.

The win gives DR Congo four points in Group K, while Uzbekistan remain bottom with zero points after three defeats. Both teams continue their fight to hope for qualification for the knockout stage, in a group dominated by Portugal and Colombia.

The start of the match saw the Uzbeks quickly take the lead through a goal from Eldor Shomurodov in the 10th minute, from an Akmal Mozgovoy pass. However, that opener did not stop the Congolese from hanging on despite several cautions for Noah Sadiki (21st), Nathanaël Mbuku (45+5th) and Samuel Moutoussamy (62nd), while the Uzbeks received cards for Abdukodir Khusanov (43rd) and Sherzod Nasrullaev (48th).

In the second half, DR Congo were sharper in attack, with a very active Yoane Wissa scoring twice late in the match. Fiston Mayele, who came on in the 51st minute in place of Mayele, also scored a decisive goal. For Uzbekistan, several changes were made around the hour mark, but they did not reverse the trend.

DR Congo dominated possession (64%) and were technically more accurate with 386 passes, 83% of them completed, compared with 214 passes at 75% for the Uzbekistan team. In attack, the Congolese also had 11 shots, two on target, compared with only three shots (one on target) for their opponents. That control translated into the comeback and the final victory.

DR Congo rely on their Wissa-Mayele attacking duo and a disciplined 4-4-2

Head coach Sébastien Desabre set his team up in a 4-4-2 formation with Yoane Wissa and Cédric Bakambu up front, supported by a solid midfield made up of Nathanaël Mbuku, Samuel Moutoussamy, Noah Sadiki and Brian Cipenga. The defence included experienced players such as Chancel Mbemba, Axel Tuanzebe and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi Nzau also kept his goal protected despite the early Uzbek pressure.

This organisation allowed DR Congo to respond after conceding an early goal. The attacking play was based mainly on Yoane Wissa, who scored two goals, and the decisive contribution of Fiston Mayele, who came on in the second half, to seal the win. Control of midfield also weighed on the match and limited the opposition’s chances.

Uzbekistan run into frustration and struggle to restart their game in a 3-4-2-1

Under coach Fabio Cannavaro, Uzbekistan played in a 3-4-2-1 with Eldor Shomurodov as their main attacking threat, and he scored the Uzbek goal. However, the system showed its defensive limits against a tactically disciplined Congolese side. The heavy previous defeat to Portugal (0-5) and the pressure of the standings appear to be weighing on the Asian team.

The presence of Akmal Mozgovoy in midfield and the efforts of Dostonbek Khamdamov were not enough to balance the match. The frustration was reflected in several yellow cards and increased aggression. Despite several changes after the hour mark, Uzbekistan failed to shift the momentum, ultimately losing 3-1.

DR Congo Finished 3-1 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Uzbekistan Uzbekistan Fil du match 10' ⚽ But - E. Shomurodov (passe A. Mozgovoy) 17' VAR VAR - N. Mbuku 21' Carton jaune - N. Sadiki 43' Carton jaune - A. Khusanov 45+5' Carton jaune - N. Mbuku 48' Carton jaune - S. Nasrullaev 51' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Bakambu (remplace F. Mayele) 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Shukurov (remplace O. Khamrobekov) 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Khamdamov (remplace A. Ganiev) 62' Carton jaune - S. Moutoussamy 68' ⚽ But - Y. Wissa 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Cipenga (remplace T. Bongonda) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Moutoussamy (remplace N. Mukau) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mbuku (remplace M. Elia) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fayzullaev (remplace O. Urunov) 78' ⚽ But - F. Mayele 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Urozov (remplace I. Sergeev) 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Mozgovoy (remplace J. Iskanderov) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Masuaku (remplace J. Kayembe) 90+1' ⚽ But - Y. Wissa (passe M. Elia) Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : DR Congo 2 / Uzbekistan 1

: DR Congo 2 / Uzbekistan 1 Tirs : DR Congo 11 / Uzbekistan 3

: DR Congo 11 / Uzbekistan 3 Possession : DR Congo 64% / Uzbekistan 36%

: DR Congo 64% / Uzbekistan 36% Corners : DR Congo 1 / Uzbekistan 3

: DR Congo 1 / Uzbekistan 3 Fautes : DR Congo 6 / Uzbekistan 14

: DR Congo 6 / Uzbekistan 14 Cartons jaunes : DR Congo 3 / Uzbekistan 2

: DR Congo 3 / Uzbekistan 2 Passes : DR Congo 386 / Uzbekistan 214

: DR Congo 386 / Uzbekistan 214 Precision des passes : DR Congo 83% / Uzbekistan 75%

: DR Congo 83% / Uzbekistan 75% xG : DR Congo 1.46 / Uzbekistan 0.20 Joueurs clés Eldor Shomurodov (Uzbekistan) : note 7.2, 1 but(s)

(Uzbekistan) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Yoane Wissa (DR Congo) : note 6.9, 1 but(s)

(DR Congo) : note 6.9, 1 but(s) Akmal Mozgovoy (Uzbekistan) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Uzbekistan) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Noah Sadiki (DR Congo) : note 7.2, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(DR Congo) : note 7.2, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Samuel Moutoussamy (DR Congo) : note 7, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

Group K schedule View full schedule View match details for Portugal - DR Congo Match center Portugal - DR Congo Portugal 1-1 1-1 DR Congo Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 6' ⚽ But - J. Neves 1-0 13' Carton jaune - B. Silva 32' Carton jaune - C. Mbemba 45+5' ⚽ But - Y. Wissa 1-1 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Silva (remplace F. Conceicao) 57' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mukau (remplace N. Sadiki) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Neto (remplace R. Leao) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mendes (remplace N. Semedo) 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Kayembe (remplace C. Pickel) 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Masuaku (remplace J. Kayembe) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - Vitinha (remplace G. Ramos) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Bakambu (remplace S. Banza) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Wan-Bissaka (remplace G. Kalulu) 88' Carton jaune - N. Semedo 90+2' Carton jaune - T. Araujo Line-ups Portugal System 4-2-3-1 Coach Roberto Martinez Starters 11 1 Diogo Costa Goalkeeper 20 João Cancelo Defender 4 Tomás Araújo Defender 13 Renato Veiga Defender 25 Nuno Mendes Defender 15 João Neves Midfielder 23 Vitinha Midfielder 10 Bernardo Silva Midfielder 8 Bruno Fernandes Midfielder 18 Pedro Neto Midfielder 7 Cristiano Ronaldo Forward Substitutes 15 12 José Sá

22 Rui Silva

2 Nélson Semedo

3 Rúben Dias

5 Diogo Dalot

14 Gonçalo Inácio

6 Matheus Nunes

24 Samú Costa

21 Rúben Neves

16 Francisco Trincão

19 Gonçalo Guedes

9 Gonçalo Ramos

11 João Félix

17 Rafael Leão

26 Francisco Conceição DR Congo System 5-3-2 Coach Sebastien Desabre Starters 11 1 Lionel Mpasi Nzau Goalkeeper 2 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Defender 22 Chancel Mbemba Defender 4 Axel Tuanzebe Defender 3 Steve Kapuadi Defender 26 Arthur Masuaku Defender 6 Ngal'ayel Mukau Midfielder 8 Samuel Moutoussamy Midfielder 25 Edo Kayembe Midfielder 20 Yoane Wissa Forward 17 Cédric Bakambu Forward Substitutes 15 16 Timothy Fayulu

21 Matthieu Epolo

5 Dylan Batubinsika

12 Joris Kayembe

24 Gedeon Kalulu

7 Nathanaël Mbuku

10 Théo Bongonda

14 Noah Sadiki

15 Aaron Tshibola

18 Charles Pickel

9 Brian Cipenga

11 Gaël Kakuta

13 Meschak Elia

19 Fiston Mayele

23 Simon Banza Match stats Tirs cadres : Portugal 1 / DR Congo 2

: Portugal 1 / DR Congo 2 Tirs : Portugal 3 / DR Congo 7

: Portugal 3 / DR Congo 7 Possession : Portugal 78% / DR Congo 22%

: Portugal 78% / DR Congo 22% Corners : Portugal 3 / DR Congo 4

: Portugal 3 / DR Congo 4 Fautes : Portugal 5 / DR Congo 10

: Portugal 5 / DR Congo 10 Cartons jaunes : Portugal 1 / DR Congo 1

: Portugal 1 / DR Congo 1 Passes : Portugal 662 / DR Congo 179

: Portugal 662 / DR Congo 179 Precision des passes : Portugal 94% / DR Congo 82%

: Portugal 94% / DR Congo 82% xG : Portugal 0.24 / DR Congo 0.69 Key players João Neves (Portugal) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Portugal) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Yoane Wissa (DR Congo) : note 7.2, 1 but(s)

(DR Congo) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Pedro Neto (Portugal) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Portugal) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Arthur Masuaku (DR Congo) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(DR Congo) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Vitinha (Portugal) : note 7.5

(Portugal) : note 7.5 Renato Veiga (Portugal) : note 7.3

(Portugal) : note 7.3 Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) : note 7.2

(Portugal) : note 7.2 Diogo Costa (Portugal) : note 6.6, 1 arret(s) Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group K Portugal Finished 1-1 NRG Stadium DR Congo View match details for Uzbekistan - Colombia Match center Uzbekistan - Colombia Uzbekistan 1-3 1-3 Colombia Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 7' Carton jaune - J. Mojica 34' Carton jaune - A. Khusanov 40' ⚽ But - D. Munoz 0-1 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Urunov (remplace D. Khamdamov) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Nasrullaev (remplace F. Sayfiev) 60' ⚽ But - A. Fayzullaev 1-1 65' ⚽ But - L. Diaz 1-2 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Rodriguez (remplace J. Campaz) 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fayzullaev (remplace A. Amonov) 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Ashurmatov (remplace J. Urozov) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Suarez (remplace C. Hernandez) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Puerta (remplace R. Rios) 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Diaz (remplace A. Gomez) 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Arias (remplace K. Castano) 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Shomurodov (remplace I. Sergeev) 90+9' ⚽ But - J. Campaz 1-3 Line-ups Uzbekistan System 3-4-2-1 Coach Fabio Cannavaro Starters 11 1 Utkir Yusupov Goalkeeper 2 Abdukodir Khusanov Defender 18 Abdulla Abdullaev Defender 5 Rustam Ashurmatov Defender 24 Bekhruz Karimov Midfielder 6 Akmal Mozgovoy Midfielder 7 Otabek Shukurov Midfielder 13 Sherzod Nasrullaev Midfielder 22 Abbosbek Fayzullaev Forward 11 Oston Urunov Forward 14 Eldor Shomurodov Forward Substitutes 15 4 Farrukh Sayfiev

17 Dostonbek Khamdamov

12 Abduvokhid Nematov

16 Botirali Ergashev

3 Khozhiakbar Alizhonov

15 Umarbek Eshmuradov

25 Avazbek Ulmasaliyev

26 Jakhongir Urozov

8 Jamshid Iskandarov

9 Odiljon Khamrobekov

10 Ruslanbek Jiyanov

19 Azizjon Ganiev

23 Sherzod Esanov

20 Azizbek Amanov

21 Igor Sergeev Colombia System 4-3-3 Coach Nestor Lorenzo Starters 11 12 Camilo Vargas Goalkeeper 2 Daniel Muñoz Defender 23 Davinson Sánchez Defender 3 Jhon Lucumí Defender 17 Johan Mojica Defender 14 Gustavo Puerta Midfielder 16 Jefferson Lerma Midfielder 11 Jhon Arias Midfielder 10 James Rodríguez Forward 25 Luis Javier Suárez Forward 7 Luis Díaz Forward Substitutes 15 24 Álvaro Montero

1 David Ospina

22 Deiver Machado

4 Santiago Arias

18 Willer Ditta

13 Yerry Mina

5 Kevin Castaño

6 Richard Ríos

8 Jorge Carrascal

15 Juan Portilla

20 Juan Fernando Quintero

21 Jaminton Campaz

26 Andrés Gómez

9 Jhon Córdoba

19 Cucho Hernández Match stats Tirs cadres : Uzbekistan 2 / Colombia 3

: Uzbekistan 2 / Colombia 3 Tirs : Uzbekistan 6 / Colombia 14

: Uzbekistan 6 / Colombia 14 Possession : Uzbekistan 37% / Colombia 63%

: Uzbekistan 37% / Colombia 63% Corners : Uzbekistan 3 / Colombia 4

: Uzbekistan 3 / Colombia 4 Fautes : Uzbekistan 14 / Colombia 10

: Uzbekistan 14 / Colombia 10 Cartons jaunes : Uzbekistan 1 / Colombia 1

: Uzbekistan 1 / Colombia 1 Passes : Uzbekistan 287 / Colombia 511

: Uzbekistan 287 / Colombia 511 Precision des passes : Uzbekistan 76% / Colombia 86%

: Uzbekistan 76% / Colombia 86% xG : Uzbekistan 1.14 / Colombia 1.43 Key players Luis Díaz (Colombia) : note 8.3, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Colombia) : note 8.3, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Daniel Muñoz (Colombia) : note 7.5, 1 but(s)

(Colombia) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Abbosbek Fayzullaev (Uzbekistan) : note 7.2, 1 but(s)

(Uzbekistan) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Gustavo Puerta (Colombia) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Colombia) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Camilo Vargas (Colombia) : note 6.2, 2 arret(s)

(Colombia) : note 6.2, 2 arret(s) Abdulla Abdullaev (Uzbekistan) : note 7

(Uzbekistan) : note 7 Otabek Shukurov (Uzbekistan) : note 6.9

(Uzbekistan) : note 6.9 Jefferson Lerma (Colombia) : note 6.9 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group K Uzbekistan Finished 1-3 Estadio Azteca Colombia Colombia View match details for Portugal - Uzbekistan Match center Portugal - Uzbekistan Portugal 5-0 5-0 Uzbekistan Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 6' ⚽ But - C. Ronaldo (passe J. Cancelo) 14' Carton jaune - O. Khamrobekov 17' ⚽ But - N. Mendes 29' VAR VAR - A. Ganiev 39' ⚽ But - C. Ronaldo (passe B. Fernandes) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Cancelo (remplace N. Semedo) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Neto (remplace F. Conceicao) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Nasrullaev (remplace K. Alizhonov) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Khamrobekov (remplace A. Mozgovoy) 60' ⚽ But - A. Nematov 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - Joao Felix (remplace Trincao) 68' Carton jaune - R. Veiga 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fayzullaev (remplace I. Sergeev) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Neves (remplace B. Silva) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - Vitinha (remplace R. Leao) 87' ⚽ But - R. Leao 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Karimov (remplace R. Jiyanov) 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Shukurov (remplace S. Esanov) Line-ups Portugal System 4-2-3-1 Coach Roberto Martinez Starters 11 1 Diogo Costa Goalkeeper 20 João Cancelo Defender 3 Rúben Dias Defender 13 Renato Veiga Defender 25 Nuno Mendes Defender 15 João Neves Midfielder 23 Vitinha Midfielder 18 Pedro Neto Midfielder 8 Bruno Fernandes Midfielder 11 João Félix Midfielder 7 Cristiano Ronaldo Forward Substitutes 15 2 Nélson Semedo

26 Francisco Conceição

16 Francisco Trincão

12 José Sá

22 Rui Silva

4 Tomás Araújo

5 Diogo Dalot

14 Gonçalo Inácio

6 Matheus Nunes

24 Samú Costa

10 Bernardo Silva

21 Rúben Neves

19 Gonçalo Guedes

9 Gonçalo Ramos

17 Rafael Leão Uzbekistan System 3-4-2-1 Coach Fabio Cannavaro Starters 11 12 Abduvokhid Nematov Goalkeeper 2 Abdukodir Khusanov Defender 18 Abdulla Abdullaev Defender 5 Rustam Ashurmatov Defender 24 Bekhruz Karimov Midfielder 9 Odiljon Khamrobekov Midfielder 7 Otabek Shukurov Midfielder 13 Sherzod Nasrullaev Midfielder 19 Azizjon Ganiev Forward 22 Abbosbek Fayzullaev Forward 14 Eldor Shomurodov Forward Substitutes 15 3 Khozhiakbar Alizhonov

6 Akmal Mozgovoy

16 Botirali Ergashev

1 Utkir Yusupov

25 Avazbek Ulmasaliyev

4 Farrukh Sayfiev

26 Jakhongir Urozov

15 Umarbek Eshmuradov

20 Azizbek Amanov

8 Jamshid Iskandarov

17 Dostonbek Khamdamov

11 Oston Urunov

10 Ruslanbek Jiyanov

23 Sherzod Esanov

21 Igor Sergeev Match stats Tirs cadres : Portugal 6 / Uzbekistan 2

: Portugal 6 / Uzbekistan 2 Tirs : Portugal 13 / Uzbekistan 6

: Portugal 13 / Uzbekistan 6 Possession : Portugal 66% / Uzbekistan 34%

: Portugal 66% / Uzbekistan 34% Corners : Portugal 2 / Uzbekistan 2

: Portugal 2 / Uzbekistan 2 Fautes : Portugal 11 / Uzbekistan 11

: Portugal 11 / Uzbekistan 11 Cartons jaunes : Portugal 1 / Uzbekistan 1

: Portugal 1 / Uzbekistan 1 Passes : Portugal 460 / Uzbekistan 244

: Portugal 460 / Uzbekistan 244 Precision des passes : Portugal 89% / Uzbekistan 80%

: Portugal 89% / Uzbekistan 80% xG : Portugal 1.99 / Uzbekistan 0.21 Key players Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) : note 8.3, 2 but(s)

(Portugal) : note 8.3, 2 but(s) Nuno Mendes (Portugal) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Portugal) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) : note 8, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Portugal) : note 8, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) João Cancelo (Portugal) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Portugal) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Diogo Costa (Portugal) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s)

(Portugal) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s) Rúben Dias (Portugal) : note 7.5

(Portugal) : note 7.5 Vitinha (Portugal) : note 7.5

(Portugal) : note 7.5 Renato Veiga (Portugal) : note 7.2, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group K Portugal Finished 5-0 NRG Stadium Uzbekistan Uzbekistan View match details for Colombia - DR Congo Match center Colombia - DR Congo Colombia 1-0 1-0 DR Congo Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mukau (remplace N. Sadiki) 56' Carton jaune - J. Lucumi 57' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Bakambu (remplace S. Banza) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Suarez (remplace J. Cordoba) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Rodriguez (remplace J. Quintero) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Masuaku (remplace J. Kayembe) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Kayembe (remplace C. Pickel) 76' ⚽ But - D. Munoz (passe J. Quintero) 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Arias (remplace R. Rios) 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Moutoussamy (remplace N. Mbuku) 90+3' Carton jaune - C. Pickel 90+4' Carton jaune - J. Lerma Line-ups Colombia System 4-3-3 Coach Nestor Lorenzo Starters 11 12 Camilo Vargas Goalkeeper 2 Daniel Muñoz Defender 23 Davinson Sánchez Defender 3 Jhon Lucumí Defender 17 Johan Mojica Defender 14 Gustavo Puerta Midfielder 16 Jefferson Lerma Midfielder 11 Jhon Arias Midfielder 10 James Rodríguez Forward 25 Luis Javier Suárez Forward 7 Luis Díaz Forward Substitutes 15 20 Juan Fernando Quintero

9 Jhon Córdoba

24 Álvaro Montero

1 David Ospina

13 Yerry Mina

18 Willer Ditta

22 Deiver Machado

4 Santiago Arias

21 Jaminton Campaz

6 Richard Ríos

8 Jorge Carrascal

26 Andrés Gómez

15 Juan Portilla

5 Kevin Castaño

19 Cucho Hernández DR Congo System 5-3-2 Coach Sebastien Desabre Starters 11 1 Lionel Mpasi Nzau Goalkeeper 2 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Defender 22 Chancel Mbemba Defender 4 Axel Tuanzebe Defender 3 Steve Kapuadi Defender 26 Arthur Masuaku Defender 6 Ngal'ayel Mukau Midfielder 8 Samuel Moutoussamy Midfielder 25 Edo Kayembe Midfielder 17 Cédric Bakambu Forward 20 Yoane Wissa Forward Substitutes 15 14 Noah Sadiki

23 Simon Banza

21 Matthieu Epolo

16 Timothy Fayulu

24 Gedeon Kalulu

12 Joris Kayembe

5 Dylan Batubinsika

15 Aaron Tshibola

11 Gaël Kakuta

18 Charles Pickel

9 Brian Cipenga

7 Nathanaël Mbuku

10 Théo Bongonda

13 Meschak Elia

19 Fiston Mayele Match stats Tirs cadres : Colombia 9 / DR Congo 0

: Colombia 9 / DR Congo 0 Tirs : Colombia 19 / DR Congo 5

: Colombia 19 / DR Congo 5 Possession : Colombia 64% / DR Congo 36%

: Colombia 64% / DR Congo 36% Corners : Colombia 5 / DR Congo 2

: Colombia 5 / DR Congo 2 Fautes : Colombia 11 / DR Congo 14

: Colombia 11 / DR Congo 14 Cartons jaunes : Colombia 1 / DR Congo 0

: Colombia 1 / DR Congo 0 Passes : Colombia 535 / DR Congo 291

: Colombia 535 / DR Congo 291 Precision des passes : Colombia 88% / DR Congo 76%

: Colombia 88% / DR Congo 76% xG : Colombia 0.99 / DR Congo 0.26 Key players Lionel Mpasi Nzau (DR Congo) : note 7.3, 8 arret(s)

(DR Congo) : note 7.3, 8 arret(s) Daniel Muñoz (Colombia) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Colombia) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Juan Fernando Quintero (Colombia) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Colombia) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Jhon Lucumí (Colombia) : note 7.3, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Colombia) : note 7.3, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Davinson Sánchez (Colombia) : note 7.3

(Colombia) : note 7.3 Jhon Arias (Colombia) : note 7.3

(Colombia) : note 7.3 Johan Mojica (Colombia) : note 7.2

(Colombia) : note 7.2 Jefferson Lerma (Colombia) : note 7 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group K Colombia Finished 1-0 Estadio Akron DR Congo View match details for Colombia - Portugal Match center Colombia - Portugal Colombia 0-0 0-0 Portugal Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Neves (remplace J. Neves) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Cancelo (remplace D. Dalot) 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Lerma (remplace R. Rios) 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Cordoba (remplace L. Suarez) 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - Joao Felix (remplace R. Leao) 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - Vitinha (remplace Samu Costa) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Arias (remplace K. Castano) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Rodriguez (remplace J. Quintero) 86' Carton jaune - G. Puerta 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Arias (remplace D. Munoz) 90+2' VAR VAR - D. Sanchez 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mendes (remplace M. Nunes) Line-ups Colombia System 4-3-3 Coach Nestor Lorenzo Starters 11 12 Camilo Vargas Goalkeeper 4 Santiago Arias Defender 23 Davinson Sánchez Defender 3 Jhon Lucumí Defender 22 Deiver Machado Defender 11 Jhon Arias Midfielder 16 Jefferson Lerma Midfielder 14 Gustavo Puerta Midfielder 10 James Rodríguez Forward 9 Jhon Córdoba Forward 7 Luis Díaz Forward Substitutes 15 1 David Ospina

24 Álvaro Montero

17 Johan Mojica

18 Willer Ditta

13 Yerry Mina

26 Andrés Gómez

2 Daniel Muñoz

21 Jaminton Campaz

8 Jorge Carrascal

20 Juan Fernando Quintero

15 Juan Portilla

5 Kevin Castaño

6 Richard Ríos

19 Cucho Hernández

25 Luis Javier Suárez Portugal System 4-2-3-1 Coach Roberto Martinez Starters 11 1 Diogo Costa Goalkeeper 20 João Cancelo Defender 3 Rúben Dias Defender 13 Renato Veiga Defender 25 Nuno Mendes Defender 21 Rúben Neves Midfielder 23 Vitinha Midfielder 18 Pedro Neto Midfielder 8 Bruno Fernandes Midfielder 11 João Félix Midfielder 7 Cristiano Ronaldo Forward Substitutes 15 12 José Sá

22 Rui Silva

5 Diogo Dalot

14 Gonçalo Inácio

6 Matheus Nunes

2 Nélson Semedo

4 Tomás Araújo

10 Bernardo Silva

16 Francisco Trincão

19 Gonçalo Guedes

15 João Neves

24 Samú Costa

26 Francisco Conceição

9 Gonçalo Ramos

17 Rafael Leão Match stats Tirs cadres : Colombia 6 / Portugal 2

: Colombia 6 / Portugal 2 Tirs : Colombia 19 / Portugal 11

: Colombia 19 / Portugal 11 Possession : Colombia 55% / Portugal 45%

: Colombia 55% / Portugal 45% Corners : Colombia 3 / Portugal 0

: Colombia 3 / Portugal 0 Fautes : Colombia 6 / Portugal 5

: Colombia 6 / Portugal 5 Passes : Colombia 420 / Portugal 338

: Colombia 420 / Portugal 338 Precision des passes : Colombia 89% / Portugal 92%

: Colombia 89% / Portugal 92% xG : Colombia 1.30 / Portugal 0.63 Key players Diogo Costa (Portugal) : note 7.9, 6 arret(s)

(Portugal) : note 7.9, 6 arret(s) Camilo Vargas (Colombia) : note 7.3, 2 arret(s)

(Colombia) : note 7.3, 2 arret(s) James Rodríguez (Colombia) : note 7.9

(Colombia) : note 7.9 Santiago Arias (Colombia) : note 7.5

(Colombia) : note 7.5 Vitinha (Portugal) : note 7.5

(Portugal) : note 7.5 Davinson Sánchez (Colombia) : note 7.3

(Colombia) : note 7.3 Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) : note 7.3

(Portugal) : note 7.3 Renato Veiga (Portugal) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group K Colombia Finished 0-0 Hard Rock Stadium Portugal Portugal View match details for DR Congo - Uzbekistan Match center DR Congo - Uzbekistan DR Congo 3-1 3-1 Uzbekistan Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 10' ⚽ But - E. Shomurodov (passe A. Mozgovoy) 17' VAR VAR - N. Mbuku 21' Carton jaune - N. Sadiki 43' Carton jaune - A. Khusanov 45+5' Carton jaune - N. Mbuku 48' Carton jaune - S. Nasrullaev 51' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Bakambu (remplace F. Mayele) 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Shukurov (remplace O. Khamrobekov) 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Khamdamov (remplace A. Ganiev) 62' Carton jaune - S. Moutoussamy 68' ⚽ But - Y. Wissa 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Cipenga (remplace T. Bongonda) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Moutoussamy (remplace N. Mukau) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mbuku (remplace M. Elia) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fayzullaev (remplace O. Urunov) 78' ⚽ But - F. Mayele 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Urozov (remplace I. Sergeev) 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Mozgovoy (remplace J. Iskanderov) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Masuaku (remplace J. Kayembe) 90+1' ⚽ But - Y. Wissa (passe M. Elia) Line-ups DR Congo System 4-4-2 Coach Sebastien Desabre Starters 11 1 Lionel Mpasi Nzau Goalkeeper 2 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Defender 22 Chancel Mbemba Defender 4 Axel Tuanzebe Defender 26 Arthur Masuaku Defender 7 Nathanaël Mbuku Midfielder 8 Samuel Moutoussamy Midfielder 14 Noah Sadiki Midfielder 9 Brian Cipenga Midfielder 17 Cédric Bakambu Forward 20 Yoane Wissa Forward Substitutes 15 21 Matthieu Epolo

16 Timothy Fayulu

5 Dylan Batubinsika

24 Gedeon Kalulu

12 Joris Kayembe

3 Steve Kapuadi

15 Aaron Tshibola

18 Charles Pickel

11 Gaël Kakuta

10 Théo Bongonda

25 Edo Kayembe

6 Ngal'ayel Mukau

19 Fiston Mayele

13 Meschak Elia

23 Simon Banza Uzbekistan System 3-4-2-1 Coach Fabio Cannavaro Starters 11 12 Abduvokhid Nematov Goalkeeper 5 Rustam Ashurmatov Defender 2 Abdukodir Khusanov Defender 26 Jakhongir Urozov Defender 3 Khozhiakbar Alizhonov Midfielder 7 Otabek Shukurov Midfielder 6 Akmal Mozgovoy Midfielder 13 Sherzod Nasrullaev Midfielder 17 Dostonbek Khamdamov Forward 22 Abbosbek Fayzullaev Forward 14 Eldor Shomurodov Forward Substitutes 15 16 Botirali Ergashev

1 Utkir Yusupov

25 Avazbek Ulmasaliyev

4 Farrukh Sayfiev

15 Umarbek Eshmuradov

24 Bekhruz Karimov

20 Azizbek Amanov

8 Jamshid Iskandarov

11 Oston Urunov

10 Ruslanbek Jiyanov

23 Sherzod Esanov

18 Abdulla Abdullaev

19 Azizjon Ganiev

9 Odiljon Khamrobekov

21 Igor Sergeev Match stats Tirs cadres : DR Congo 2 / Uzbekistan 1

: DR Congo 2 / Uzbekistan 1 Tirs : DR Congo 11 / Uzbekistan 3

: DR Congo 11 / Uzbekistan 3 Possession : DR Congo 64% / Uzbekistan 36%

: DR Congo 64% / Uzbekistan 36% Corners : DR Congo 1 / Uzbekistan 3

: DR Congo 1 / Uzbekistan 3 Fautes : DR Congo 6 / Uzbekistan 14

: DR Congo 6 / Uzbekistan 14 Cartons jaunes : DR Congo 3 / Uzbekistan 2

: DR Congo 3 / Uzbekistan 2 Passes : DR Congo 386 / Uzbekistan 214

: DR Congo 386 / Uzbekistan 214 Precision des passes : DR Congo 83% / Uzbekistan 75%

: DR Congo 83% / Uzbekistan 75% xG : DR Congo 1.46 / Uzbekistan 0.20 Key players Eldor Shomurodov (Uzbekistan) : note 7.2, 1 but(s)

(Uzbekistan) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Yoane Wissa (DR Congo) : note 6.9, 1 but(s)

(DR Congo) : note 6.9, 1 but(s) Akmal Mozgovoy (Uzbekistan) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Uzbekistan) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Noah Sadiki (DR Congo) : note 7.2, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(DR Congo) : note 7.2, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Samuel Moutoussamy (DR Congo) : note 7, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(DR Congo) : note 7, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Arthur Masuaku (DR Congo) : note 7.2

(DR Congo) : note 7.2 Axel Tuanzebe (DR Congo) : note 6.9

(DR Congo) : note 6.9 Rustam Ashurmatov (Uzbekistan) : note 6.9 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group K DR Congo Finished 3-1 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Uzbekistan Uzbekistan