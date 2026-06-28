World Cup 2026: DR Congo come from behind to beat Uzbekistan 3-1 in Group K

DR Congo came from behind to beat Uzbekistan 3-1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, moving to four points in Group K at the 2026 World Cup.
DR Congo beat Uzbekistan 3-1 this Sunday, June 28, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on the third matchday of Group K at the 2026 World Cup. After conceding the opening goal in the 10th minute through Eldor Shomurodov, the Leopards turned the match around thanks to goals from Yoane Wissa (68th, 90+1st) and Fiston Mayele (78th), earning their national team a valuable victory.
The win gives DR Congo four points in Group K, while Uzbekistan remain bottom with zero points after three defeats. Both teams continue their fight to hope for qualification for the knockout stage, in a group dominated by Portugal and Colombia.
The start of the match saw the Uzbeks quickly take the lead through a goal from Eldor Shomurodov in the 10th minute, from an Akmal Mozgovoy pass. However, that opener did not stop the Congolese from hanging on despite several cautions for Noah Sadiki (21st), Nathanaël Mbuku (45+5th) and Samuel Moutoussamy (62nd), while the Uzbeks received cards for Abdukodir Khusanov (43rd) and Sherzod Nasrullaev (48th).
In the second half, DR Congo were sharper in attack, with a very active Yoane Wissa scoring twice late in the match. Fiston Mayele, who came on in the 51st minute in place of Mayele, also scored a decisive goal. For Uzbekistan, several changes were made around the hour mark, but they did not reverse the trend.
DR Congo dominated possession (64%) and were technically more accurate with 386 passes, 83% of them completed, compared with 214 passes at 75% for the Uzbekistan team. In attack, the Congolese also had 11 shots, two on target, compared with only three shots (one on target) for their opponents. That control translated into the comeback and the final victory.
DR Congo rely on their Wissa-Mayele attacking duo and a disciplined 4-4-2
Head coach Sébastien Desabre set his team up in a 4-4-2 formation with Yoane Wissa and Cédric Bakambu up front, supported by a solid midfield made up of Nathanaël Mbuku, Samuel Moutoussamy, Noah Sadiki and Brian Cipenga. The defence included experienced players such as Chancel Mbemba, Axel Tuanzebe and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi Nzau also kept his goal protected despite the early Uzbek pressure.
This organisation allowed DR Congo to respond after conceding an early goal. The attacking play was based mainly on Yoane Wissa, who scored two goals, and the decisive contribution of Fiston Mayele, who came on in the second half, to seal the win. Control of midfield also weighed on the match and limited the opposition’s chances.
Uzbekistan run into frustration and struggle to restart their game in a 3-4-2-1
Under coach Fabio Cannavaro, Uzbekistan played in a 3-4-2-1 with Eldor Shomurodov as their main attacking threat, and he scored the Uzbek goal. However, the system showed its defensive limits against a tactically disciplined Congolese side. The heavy previous defeat to Portugal (0-5) and the pressure of the standings appear to be weighing on the Asian team.
The presence of Akmal Mozgovoy in midfield and the efforts of Dostonbek Khamdamov were not enough to balance the match. The frustration was reflected in several yellow cards and increased aggression. Despite several changes after the hour mark, Uzbekistan failed to shift the momentum, ultimately losing 3-1.
DR Congo
Finished
3-1
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Uzbekistan
28/06/2026 00:30
·
Group K
Fil du match
10' ⚽ But - E. Shomurodov (passe A. Mozgovoy) Ouzbékistan, 10e 17' VAR VAR - N. Mbuku RD Congo, 17e 21' Carton jaune - N. Sadiki RD Congo, 21e 43' Carton jaune - A. Khusanov Ouzbékistan, 43e 45+5' Carton jaune - N. Mbuku RD Congo, 45+5e 48' Carton jaune - S. Nasrullaev Ouzbékistan, 48e 51' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Bakambu (remplace F. Mayele) RD Congo, 51e 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Shukurov (remplace O. Khamrobekov) Ouzbékistan, 59e 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Khamdamov (remplace A. Ganiev) Ouzbékistan, 59e 62' Carton jaune - S. Moutoussamy RD Congo, 62e 68' ⚽ But - Y. Wissa RD Congo, 68e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Cipenga (remplace T. Bongonda) RD Congo, 72e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Moutoussamy (remplace N. Mukau) RD Congo, 72e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mbuku (remplace M. Elia) RD Congo, 72e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fayzullaev (remplace O. Urunov) Ouzbékistan, 73e 78' ⚽ But - F. Mayele RD Congo, 78e 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Urozov (remplace I. Sergeev) Ouzbékistan, 82e 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Mozgovoy (remplace J. Iskanderov) Ouzbékistan, 82e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Masuaku (remplace J. Kayembe) RD Congo, 83e 90+1' ⚽ But - Y. Wissa (passe M. Elia) RD Congo, 90+1e
Les chiffres du match
Tirs cadres : DR Congo 2 / Uzbekistan 1 Tirs : DR Congo 11 / Uzbekistan 3 Possession : DR Congo 64% / Uzbekistan 36% Corners : DR Congo 1 / Uzbekistan 3 Fautes : DR Congo 6 / Uzbekistan 14 Cartons jaunes : DR Congo 3 / Uzbekistan 2 Passes : DR Congo 386 / Uzbekistan 214 Precision des passes : DR Congo 83% / Uzbekistan 75% xG : DR Congo 1.46 / Uzbekistan 0.20
Joueurs clés
Eldor Shomurodov (Uzbekistan) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Yoane Wissa (DR Congo) : note 6.9, 1 but(s) Akmal Mozgovoy (Uzbekistan) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Noah Sadiki (DR Congo) : note 7.2, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Samuel Moutoussamy (DR Congo) : note 7, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
View match details for Portugal - DR Congo
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
6' ⚽ But - J. Neves 1-0 Portugal · Passe : P. Neto 13' Carton jaune - B. Silva Portugal, 13e 32' Carton jaune - C. Mbemba RD Congo, 32e 45+5' ⚽ But - Y. Wissa 1-1 RD Congo · Passe : A. Masuaku 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Silva (remplace F. Conceicao) Portugal, 46e 57' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mukau (remplace N. Sadiki) RD Congo, 57e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Neto (remplace R. Leao) Portugal, 71e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mendes (remplace N. Semedo) Portugal, 72e 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Kayembe (remplace C. Pickel) RD Congo, 74e 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Masuaku (remplace J. Kayembe) RD Congo, 74e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - Vitinha (remplace G. Ramos) Portugal, 83e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Bakambu (remplace S. Banza) RD Congo, 85e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Wan-Bissaka (remplace G. Kalulu) RD Congo, 85e 88' Carton jaune - N. Semedo Portugal, 88e 90+2' Carton jaune - T. Araujo Portugal, 90+2e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Diogo Costa
Goalkeeper
20
João Cancelo
Defender
4
Tomás Araújo
Defender
13
Renato Veiga
Defender
25
Nuno Mendes
Defender
15
João Neves
Midfielder
23
Vitinha
Midfielder
10
Bernardo Silva
Midfielder
8
Bruno Fernandes
Midfielder
18
Pedro Neto
Midfielder
7
Cristiano Ronaldo
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
José Sá
22
Rui Silva
2
Nélson Semedo
3
Rúben Dias
5
Diogo Dalot
14
Gonçalo Inácio
6
Matheus Nunes
24
Samú Costa
21
Rúben Neves
16
Francisco Trincão
19
Gonçalo Guedes
9
Gonçalo Ramos
11
João Félix
17
Rafael Leão
26
Francisco Conceição
Starters 11
1
Lionel Mpasi Nzau
Goalkeeper
2
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Defender
22
Chancel Mbemba
Defender
4
Axel Tuanzebe
Defender
3
Steve Kapuadi
Defender
26
Arthur Masuaku
Defender
6
Ngal'ayel Mukau
Midfielder
8
Samuel Moutoussamy
Midfielder
25
Edo Kayembe
Midfielder
20
Yoane Wissa
Forward
17
Cédric Bakambu
Forward
Substitutes 15
16
Timothy Fayulu
21
Matthieu Epolo
5
Dylan Batubinsika
12
Joris Kayembe
24
Gedeon Kalulu
7
Nathanaël Mbuku
10
Théo Bongonda
14
Noah Sadiki
15
Aaron Tshibola
18
Charles Pickel
9
Brian Cipenga
11
Gaël Kakuta
13
Meschak Elia
19
Fiston Mayele
23
Simon Banza
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Portugal 1 / DR Congo 2 Tirs : Portugal 3 / DR Congo 7 Possession : Portugal 78% / DR Congo 22% Corners : Portugal 3 / DR Congo 4 Fautes : Portugal 5 / DR Congo 10 Cartons jaunes : Portugal 1 / DR Congo 1 Passes : Portugal 662 / DR Congo 179 Precision des passes : Portugal 94% / DR Congo 82% xG : Portugal 0.24 / DR Congo 0.69
Key players
João Neves (Portugal) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Yoane Wissa (DR Congo) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Pedro Neto (Portugal) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Arthur Masuaku (DR Congo) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Vitinha (Portugal) : note 7.5 Renato Veiga (Portugal) : note 7.3 Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) : note 7.2 Diogo Costa (Portugal) : note 6.6, 1 arret(s)
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
17/06
Group K
Portugal
Finished
1-1
NRG Stadium DR Congo
View match details for Uzbekistan - Colombia
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
7' Carton jaune - J. Mojica Colombie, 7e 34' Carton jaune - A. Khusanov Ouzbékistan, 34e 40' ⚽ But - D. Munoz 0-1 Colombie · Passe : L. Diaz 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Urunov (remplace D. Khamdamov) Ouzbékistan, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Nasrullaev (remplace F. Sayfiev) Ouzbékistan, 46e 60' ⚽ But - A. Fayzullaev 1-1 Ouzbékistan 65' ⚽ But - L. Diaz 1-2 Colombie · Passe : G. Puerta 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Rodriguez (remplace J. Campaz) Colombie, 72e 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fayzullaev (remplace A. Amonov) Ouzbékistan, 77e 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Ashurmatov (remplace J. Urozov) Ouzbékistan, 77e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Suarez (remplace C. Hernandez) Colombie, 80e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Puerta (remplace R. Rios) Colombie, 80e 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Diaz (remplace A. Gomez) Colombie, 90+3e 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Arias (remplace K. Castano) Colombie, 90+3e 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Shomurodov (remplace I. Sergeev) Ouzbékistan, 90+3e 90+9' ⚽ But - J. Campaz 1-3 Colombie · Passe : C. Hernandez
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Utkir Yusupov
Goalkeeper
2
Abdukodir Khusanov
Defender
18
Abdulla Abdullaev
Defender
5
Rustam Ashurmatov
Defender
24
Bekhruz Karimov
Midfielder
6
Akmal Mozgovoy
Midfielder
7
Otabek Shukurov
Midfielder
13
Sherzod Nasrullaev
Midfielder
22
Abbosbek Fayzullaev
Forward
11
Oston Urunov
Forward
14
Eldor Shomurodov
Forward
Substitutes 15
4
Farrukh Sayfiev
17
Dostonbek Khamdamov
12
Abduvokhid Nematov
16
Botirali Ergashev
3
Khozhiakbar Alizhonov
15
Umarbek Eshmuradov
25
Avazbek Ulmasaliyev
26
Jakhongir Urozov
8
Jamshid Iskandarov
9
Odiljon Khamrobekov
10
Ruslanbek Jiyanov
19
Azizjon Ganiev
23
Sherzod Esanov
20
Azizbek Amanov
21
Igor Sergeev
Starters 11
12
Camilo Vargas
Goalkeeper
2
Daniel Muñoz
Defender
23
Davinson Sánchez
Defender
3
Jhon Lucumí
Defender
17
Johan Mojica
Defender
14
Gustavo Puerta
Midfielder
16
Jefferson Lerma
Midfielder
11
Jhon Arias
Midfielder
10
James Rodríguez
Forward
25
Luis Javier Suárez
Forward
7
Luis Díaz
Forward
Substitutes 15
24
Álvaro Montero
1
David Ospina
22
Deiver Machado
4
Santiago Arias
18
Willer Ditta
13
Yerry Mina
5
Kevin Castaño
6
Richard Ríos
8
Jorge Carrascal
15
Juan Portilla
20
Juan Fernando Quintero
21
Jaminton Campaz
26
Andrés Gómez
9
Jhon Córdoba
19
Cucho Hernández
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Uzbekistan 2 / Colombia 3 Tirs : Uzbekistan 6 / Colombia 14 Possession : Uzbekistan 37% / Colombia 63% Corners : Uzbekistan 3 / Colombia 4 Fautes : Uzbekistan 14 / Colombia 10 Cartons jaunes : Uzbekistan 1 / Colombia 1 Passes : Uzbekistan 287 / Colombia 511 Precision des passes : Uzbekistan 76% / Colombia 86% xG : Uzbekistan 1.14 / Colombia 1.43
Key players
Luis Díaz (Colombia) : note 8.3, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Daniel Muñoz (Colombia) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Abbosbek Fayzullaev (Uzbekistan) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Gustavo Puerta (Colombia) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Camilo Vargas (Colombia) : note 6.2, 2 arret(s) Abdulla Abdullaev (Uzbekistan) : note 7 Otabek Shukurov (Uzbekistan) : note 6.9 Jefferson Lerma (Colombia) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
18/06
Group K
Uzbekistan
Finished
1-3
Estadio Azteca Colombia
View match details for Portugal - Uzbekistan
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
6' ⚽ But - C. Ronaldo (passe J. Cancelo) Portugal, 6e 14' Carton jaune - O. Khamrobekov Ouzbékistan, 14e 17' ⚽ But - N. Mendes Portugal, 17e 29' VAR VAR - A. Ganiev Ouzbékistan, 29e 39' ⚽ But - C. Ronaldo (passe B. Fernandes) Portugal, 39e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Cancelo (remplace N. Semedo) Portugal, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Neto (remplace F. Conceicao) Portugal, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Nasrullaev (remplace K. Alizhonov) Ouzbékistan, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Khamrobekov (remplace A. Mozgovoy) Ouzbékistan, 46e 60' ⚽ But - A. Nematov Portugal, 60e 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - Joao Felix (remplace Trincao) Portugal, 64e 68' Carton jaune - R. Veiga Portugal, 68e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fayzullaev (remplace I. Sergeev) Ouzbékistan, 73e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Neves (remplace B. Silva) Portugal, 76e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - Vitinha (remplace R. Leao) Portugal, 83e 87' ⚽ But - R. Leao Portugal, 87e 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Karimov (remplace R. Jiyanov) Ouzbékistan, 90+2e 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Shukurov (remplace S. Esanov) Ouzbékistan, 90+2e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Diogo Costa
Goalkeeper
20
João Cancelo
Defender
3
Rúben Dias
Defender
13
Renato Veiga
Defender
25
Nuno Mendes
Defender
15
João Neves
Midfielder
23
Vitinha
Midfielder
18
Pedro Neto
Midfielder
8
Bruno Fernandes
Midfielder
11
João Félix
Midfielder
7
Cristiano Ronaldo
Forward
Substitutes 15
2
Nélson Semedo
26
Francisco Conceição
16
Francisco Trincão
12
José Sá
22
Rui Silva
4
Tomás Araújo
5
Diogo Dalot
14
Gonçalo Inácio
6
Matheus Nunes
24
Samú Costa
10
Bernardo Silva
21
Rúben Neves
19
Gonçalo Guedes
9
Gonçalo Ramos
17
Rafael Leão
Starters 11
12
Abduvokhid Nematov
Goalkeeper
2
Abdukodir Khusanov
Defender
18
Abdulla Abdullaev
Defender
5
Rustam Ashurmatov
Defender
24
Bekhruz Karimov
Midfielder
9
Odiljon Khamrobekov
Midfielder
7
Otabek Shukurov
Midfielder
13
Sherzod Nasrullaev
Midfielder
19
Azizjon Ganiev
Forward
22
Abbosbek Fayzullaev
Forward
14
Eldor Shomurodov
Forward
Substitutes 15
3
Khozhiakbar Alizhonov
6
Akmal Mozgovoy
16
Botirali Ergashev
1
Utkir Yusupov
25
Avazbek Ulmasaliyev
4
Farrukh Sayfiev
26
Jakhongir Urozov
15
Umarbek Eshmuradov
20
Azizbek Amanov
8
Jamshid Iskandarov
17
Dostonbek Khamdamov
11
Oston Urunov
10
Ruslanbek Jiyanov
23
Sherzod Esanov
21
Igor Sergeev
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Portugal 6 / Uzbekistan 2 Tirs : Portugal 13 / Uzbekistan 6 Possession : Portugal 66% / Uzbekistan 34% Corners : Portugal 2 / Uzbekistan 2 Fautes : Portugal 11 / Uzbekistan 11 Cartons jaunes : Portugal 1 / Uzbekistan 1 Passes : Portugal 460 / Uzbekistan 244 Precision des passes : Portugal 89% / Uzbekistan 80% xG : Portugal 1.99 / Uzbekistan 0.21
Key players
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) : note 8.3, 2 but(s) Nuno Mendes (Portugal) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) : note 8, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) João Cancelo (Portugal) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Diogo Costa (Portugal) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s) Rúben Dias (Portugal) : note 7.5 Vitinha (Portugal) : note 7.5 Renato Veiga (Portugal) : note 7.2, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
23/06
Group K
Portugal
Finished
5-0
NRG Stadium Uzbekistan
View match details for Colombia - DR Congo
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
46' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mukau (remplace N. Sadiki) RD Congo, 46e 56' Carton jaune - J. Lucumi Colombie, 56e 57' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Bakambu (remplace S. Banza) RD Congo, 57e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Suarez (remplace J. Cordoba) Colombie, 58e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Rodriguez (remplace J. Quintero) Colombie, 58e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Masuaku (remplace J. Kayembe) RD Congo, 72e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Kayembe (remplace C. Pickel) RD Congo, 72e 76' ⚽ But - D. Munoz (passe J. Quintero) Colombie, 76e 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Arias (remplace R. Rios) Colombie, 77e 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Moutoussamy (remplace N. Mbuku) RD Congo, 82e 90+3' Carton jaune - C. Pickel RD Congo, 90+3e 90+4' Carton jaune - J. Lerma Colombie, 90+4e
Line-ups
Starters 11
12
Camilo Vargas
Goalkeeper
2
Daniel Muñoz
Defender
23
Davinson Sánchez
Defender
3
Jhon Lucumí
Defender
17
Johan Mojica
Defender
14
Gustavo Puerta
Midfielder
16
Jefferson Lerma
Midfielder
11
Jhon Arias
Midfielder
10
James Rodríguez
Forward
25
Luis Javier Suárez
Forward
7
Luis Díaz
Forward
Substitutes 15
20
Juan Fernando Quintero
9
Jhon Córdoba
24
Álvaro Montero
1
David Ospina
13
Yerry Mina
18
Willer Ditta
22
Deiver Machado
4
Santiago Arias
21
Jaminton Campaz
6
Richard Ríos
8
Jorge Carrascal
26
Andrés Gómez
15
Juan Portilla
5
Kevin Castaño
19
Cucho Hernández
Starters 11
1
Lionel Mpasi Nzau
Goalkeeper
2
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Defender
22
Chancel Mbemba
Defender
4
Axel Tuanzebe
Defender
3
Steve Kapuadi
Defender
26
Arthur Masuaku
Defender
6
Ngal'ayel Mukau
Midfielder
8
Samuel Moutoussamy
Midfielder
25
Edo Kayembe
Midfielder
17
Cédric Bakambu
Forward
20
Yoane Wissa
Forward
Substitutes 15
14
Noah Sadiki
23
Simon Banza
21
Matthieu Epolo
16
Timothy Fayulu
24
Gedeon Kalulu
12
Joris Kayembe
5
Dylan Batubinsika
15
Aaron Tshibola
11
Gaël Kakuta
18
Charles Pickel
9
Brian Cipenga
7
Nathanaël Mbuku
10
Théo Bongonda
13
Meschak Elia
19
Fiston Mayele
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Colombia 9 / DR Congo 0 Tirs : Colombia 19 / DR Congo 5 Possession : Colombia 64% / DR Congo 36% Corners : Colombia 5 / DR Congo 2 Fautes : Colombia 11 / DR Congo 14 Cartons jaunes : Colombia 1 / DR Congo 0 Passes : Colombia 535 / DR Congo 291 Precision des passes : Colombia 88% / DR Congo 76% xG : Colombia 0.99 / DR Congo 0.26
Key players
Lionel Mpasi Nzau (DR Congo) : note 7.3, 8 arret(s) Daniel Muñoz (Colombia) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Juan Fernando Quintero (Colombia) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Jhon Lucumí (Colombia) : note 7.3, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Davinson Sánchez (Colombia) : note 7.3 Jhon Arias (Colombia) : note 7.3 Johan Mojica (Colombia) : note 7.2 Jefferson Lerma (Colombia) : note 7
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
24/06
Group K
Colombia
Finished
1-0
Estadio Akron DR Congo
View match details for Colombia - Portugal
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
46' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Neves (remplace J. Neves) Portugal, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Cancelo (remplace D. Dalot) Portugal, 46e 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Lerma (remplace R. Rios) Colombie, 60e 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Cordoba (remplace L. Suarez) Colombie, 60e 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - Joao Felix (remplace R. Leao) Portugal, 70e 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - Vitinha (remplace Samu Costa) Portugal, 70e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Arias (remplace K. Castano) Colombie, 76e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Rodriguez (remplace J. Quintero) Colombie, 76e 86' Carton jaune - G. Puerta Colombie, 86e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Arias (remplace D. Munoz) Colombie, 87e 90+2' VAR VAR - D. Sanchez Colombie, 90+2e 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mendes (remplace M. Nunes) Portugal, 90+3e
Line-ups
Starters 11
12
Camilo Vargas
Goalkeeper
4
Santiago Arias
Defender
23
Davinson Sánchez
Defender
3
Jhon Lucumí
Defender
22
Deiver Machado
Defender
11
Jhon Arias
Midfielder
16
Jefferson Lerma
Midfielder
14
Gustavo Puerta
Midfielder
10
James Rodríguez
Forward
9
Jhon Córdoba
Forward
7
Luis Díaz
Forward
Substitutes 15
1
David Ospina
24
Álvaro Montero
17
Johan Mojica
18
Willer Ditta
13
Yerry Mina
26
Andrés Gómez
2
Daniel Muñoz
21
Jaminton Campaz
8
Jorge Carrascal
20
Juan Fernando Quintero
15
Juan Portilla
5
Kevin Castaño
6
Richard Ríos
19
Cucho Hernández
25
Luis Javier Suárez
Starters 11
1
Diogo Costa
Goalkeeper
20
João Cancelo
Defender
3
Rúben Dias
Defender
13
Renato Veiga
Defender
25
Nuno Mendes
Defender
21
Rúben Neves
Midfielder
23
Vitinha
Midfielder
18
Pedro Neto
Midfielder
8
Bruno Fernandes
Midfielder
11
João Félix
Midfielder
7
Cristiano Ronaldo
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
José Sá
22
Rui Silva
5
Diogo Dalot
14
Gonçalo Inácio
6
Matheus Nunes
2
Nélson Semedo
4
Tomás Araújo
10
Bernardo Silva
16
Francisco Trincão
19
Gonçalo Guedes
15
João Neves
24
Samú Costa
26
Francisco Conceição
9
Gonçalo Ramos
17
Rafael Leão
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Colombia 6 / Portugal 2 Tirs : Colombia 19 / Portugal 11 Possession : Colombia 55% / Portugal 45% Corners : Colombia 3 / Portugal 0 Fautes : Colombia 6 / Portugal 5 Passes : Colombia 420 / Portugal 338 Precision des passes : Colombia 89% / Portugal 92% xG : Colombia 1.30 / Portugal 0.63
Key players
Diogo Costa (Portugal) : note 7.9, 6 arret(s) Camilo Vargas (Colombia) : note 7.3, 2 arret(s) James Rodríguez (Colombia) : note 7.9 Santiago Arias (Colombia) : note 7.5 Vitinha (Portugal) : note 7.5 Davinson Sánchez (Colombia) : note 7.3 Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) : note 7.3 Renato Veiga (Portugal) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
28/06
Group K
Colombia
Finished
0-0
Hard Rock Stadium Portugal
View match details for DR Congo - Uzbekistan
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
10' ⚽ But - E. Shomurodov (passe A. Mozgovoy) Ouzbékistan, 10e 17' VAR VAR - N. Mbuku RD Congo, 17e 21' Carton jaune - N. Sadiki RD Congo, 21e 43' Carton jaune - A. Khusanov Ouzbékistan, 43e 45+5' Carton jaune - N. Mbuku RD Congo, 45+5e 48' Carton jaune - S. Nasrullaev Ouzbékistan, 48e 51' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Bakambu (remplace F. Mayele) RD Congo, 51e 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Shukurov (remplace O. Khamrobekov) Ouzbékistan, 59e 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Khamdamov (remplace A. Ganiev) Ouzbékistan, 59e 62' Carton jaune - S. Moutoussamy RD Congo, 62e 68' ⚽ But - Y. Wissa RD Congo, 68e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Cipenga (remplace T. Bongonda) RD Congo, 72e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Moutoussamy (remplace N. Mukau) RD Congo, 72e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mbuku (remplace M. Elia) RD Congo, 72e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fayzullaev (remplace O. Urunov) Ouzbékistan, 73e 78' ⚽ But - F. Mayele RD Congo, 78e 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Urozov (remplace I. Sergeev) Ouzbékistan, 82e 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Mozgovoy (remplace J. Iskanderov) Ouzbékistan, 82e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Masuaku (remplace J. Kayembe) RD Congo, 83e 90+1' ⚽ But - Y. Wissa (passe M. Elia) RD Congo, 90+1e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Lionel Mpasi Nzau
Goalkeeper
2
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Defender
22
Chancel Mbemba
Defender
4
Axel Tuanzebe
Defender
26
Arthur Masuaku
Defender
7
Nathanaël Mbuku
Midfielder
8
Samuel Moutoussamy
Midfielder
14
Noah Sadiki
Midfielder
9
Brian Cipenga
Midfielder
17
Cédric Bakambu
Forward
20
Yoane Wissa
Forward
Substitutes 15
21
Matthieu Epolo
16
Timothy Fayulu
5
Dylan Batubinsika
24
Gedeon Kalulu
12
Joris Kayembe
3
Steve Kapuadi
15
Aaron Tshibola
18
Charles Pickel
11
Gaël Kakuta
10
Théo Bongonda
25
Edo Kayembe
6
Ngal'ayel Mukau
19
Fiston Mayele
13
Meschak Elia
23
Simon Banza
Starters 11
12
Abduvokhid Nematov
Goalkeeper
5
Rustam Ashurmatov
Defender
2
Abdukodir Khusanov
Defender
26
Jakhongir Urozov
Defender
3
Khozhiakbar Alizhonov
Midfielder
7
Otabek Shukurov
Midfielder
6
Akmal Mozgovoy
Midfielder
13
Sherzod Nasrullaev
Midfielder
17
Dostonbek Khamdamov
Forward
22
Abbosbek Fayzullaev
Forward
14
Eldor Shomurodov
Forward
Substitutes 15
16
Botirali Ergashev
1
Utkir Yusupov
25
Avazbek Ulmasaliyev
4
Farrukh Sayfiev
15
Umarbek Eshmuradov
24
Bekhruz Karimov
20
Azizbek Amanov
8
Jamshid Iskandarov
11
Oston Urunov
10
Ruslanbek Jiyanov
23
Sherzod Esanov
18
Abdulla Abdullaev
19
Azizjon Ganiev
9
Odiljon Khamrobekov
21
Igor Sergeev
Match stats
Tirs cadres : DR Congo 2 / Uzbekistan 1 Tirs : DR Congo 11 / Uzbekistan 3 Possession : DR Congo 64% / Uzbekistan 36% Corners : DR Congo 1 / Uzbekistan 3 Fautes : DR Congo 6 / Uzbekistan 14 Cartons jaunes : DR Congo 3 / Uzbekistan 2 Passes : DR Congo 386 / Uzbekistan 214 Precision des passes : DR Congo 83% / Uzbekistan 75% xG : DR Congo 1.46 / Uzbekistan 0.20
Key players
Eldor Shomurodov (Uzbekistan) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Yoane Wissa (DR Congo) : note 6.9, 1 but(s) Akmal Mozgovoy (Uzbekistan) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Noah Sadiki (DR Congo) : note 7.2, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Samuel Moutoussamy (DR Congo) : note 7, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Arthur Masuaku (DR Congo) : note 7.2 Axel Tuanzebe (DR Congo) : note 6.9 Rustam Ashurmatov (Uzbekistan) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
28/06
Group K
DR Congo
Finished
3-1
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Uzbekistan
Group K
Team J G N P BP BC Diff Pts Colombia 3 2 1 0 4 1 3 7 Portugal 3 1 2 0 6 1 5 5 DR Congo 3 1 1 1 4 3 1 4 Uzbekistan 3 0 0 3 2 11 -9 0
Comments