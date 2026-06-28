World Cup 2026: DR Congo come from behind to beat Uzbekistan 3-1 in Group K

DR Congo came from behind to beat Uzbekistan 3-1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, moving to four points in Group K at the 2026 World Cup.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match RD Congo VS Ouzbékistan, le 28/06/2026 00:30, stade Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Illustration du match RD Congo VS Ouzbékistan, le 28/06/2026 00:30, stade Mercedes-Benz Stadium
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SUMMARY

DR Congo beat Uzbekistan 3-1 this Sunday, June 28, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on the third matchday of Group K at the 2026 World Cup. After conceding the opening goal in the 10th minute through Eldor Shomurodov, the Leopards turned the match around thanks to goals from Yoane Wissa (68th, 90+1st) and Fiston Mayele (78th), earning their national team a valuable victory.

The win gives DR Congo four points in Group K, while Uzbekistan remain bottom with zero points after three defeats. Both teams continue their fight to hope for qualification for the knockout stage, in a group dominated by Portugal and Colombia.

The start of the match saw the Uzbeks quickly take the lead through a goal from Eldor Shomurodov in the 10th minute, from an Akmal Mozgovoy pass. However, that opener did not stop the Congolese from hanging on despite several cautions for Noah Sadiki (21st), Nathanaël Mbuku (45+5th) and Samuel Moutoussamy (62nd), while the Uzbeks received cards for Abdukodir Khusanov (43rd) and Sherzod Nasrullaev (48th).

In the second half, DR Congo were sharper in attack, with a very active Yoane Wissa scoring twice late in the match. Fiston Mayele, who came on in the 51st minute in place of Mayele, also scored a decisive goal. For Uzbekistan, several changes were made around the hour mark, but they did not reverse the trend.

DR Congo dominated possession (64%) and were technically more accurate with 386 passes, 83% of them completed, compared with 214 passes at 75% for the Uzbekistan team. In attack, the Congolese also had 11 shots, two on target, compared with only three shots (one on target) for their opponents. That control translated into the comeback and the final victory.

DR Congo rely on their Wissa-Mayele attacking duo and a disciplined 4-4-2

Head coach Sébastien Desabre set his team up in a 4-4-2 formation with Yoane Wissa and Cédric Bakambu up front, supported by a solid midfield made up of Nathanaël Mbuku, Samuel Moutoussamy, Noah Sadiki and Brian Cipenga. The defence included experienced players such as Chancel Mbemba, Axel Tuanzebe and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi Nzau also kept his goal protected despite the early Uzbek pressure.

This organisation allowed DR Congo to respond after conceding an early goal. The attacking play was based mainly on Yoane Wissa, who scored two goals, and the decisive contribution of Fiston Mayele, who came on in the second half, to seal the win. Control of midfield also weighed on the match and limited the opposition’s chances.

Uzbekistan run into frustration and struggle to restart their game in a 3-4-2-1

Under coach Fabio Cannavaro, Uzbekistan played in a 3-4-2-1 with Eldor Shomurodov as their main attacking threat, and he scored the Uzbek goal. However, the system showed its defensive limits against a tactically disciplined Congolese side. The heavy previous defeat to Portugal (0-5) and the pressure of the standings appear to be weighing on the Asian team.

The presence of Akmal Mozgovoy in midfield and the efforts of Dostonbek Khamdamov were not enough to balance the match. The frustration was reflected in several yellow cards and increased aggression. Despite several changes after the hour mark, Uzbekistan failed to shift the momentum, ultimately losing 3-1.

DR Congo
Finished Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Uzbekistan
28/06/2026 00:30 Group K
Fil du match
  1. 10'But - E. Shomurodov (passe A. Mozgovoy)Ouzbékistan, 10e
  2. 17'VAR - N. MbukuRD Congo, 17e
  3. 21'Carton jaune - N. SadikiRD Congo, 21e
  4. 43'Carton jaune - A. KhusanovOuzbékistan, 43e
  5. 45+5'Carton jaune - N. MbukuRD Congo, 45+5e
  6. 48'Carton jaune - S. NasrullaevOuzbékistan, 48e
  7. 51'Remplacement - C. Bakambu (remplace F. Mayele)RD Congo, 51e
  8. 59'Remplacement - O. Shukurov (remplace O. Khamrobekov)Ouzbékistan, 59e
  9. 59'Remplacement - D. Khamdamov (remplace A. Ganiev)Ouzbékistan, 59e
  10. 62'Carton jaune - S. MoutoussamyRD Congo, 62e
  11. 68'But - Y. WissaRD Congo, 68e
  12. 72'Remplacement - B. Cipenga (remplace T. Bongonda)RD Congo, 72e
  13. 72'Remplacement - S. Moutoussamy (remplace N. Mukau)RD Congo, 72e
  14. 72'Remplacement - N. Mbuku (remplace M. Elia)RD Congo, 72e
  15. 73'Remplacement - A. Fayzullaev (remplace O. Urunov)Ouzbékistan, 73e
  16. 78'But - F. MayeleRD Congo, 78e
  17. 82'Remplacement - J. Urozov (remplace I. Sergeev)Ouzbékistan, 82e
  18. 82'Remplacement - A. Mozgovoy (remplace J. Iskanderov)Ouzbékistan, 82e
  19. 83'Remplacement - A. Masuaku (remplace J. Kayembe)RD Congo, 83e
  20. 90+1'But - Y. Wissa (passe M. Elia)RD Congo, 90+1e
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : DR Congo 2 / Uzbekistan 1
  • Tirs : DR Congo 11 / Uzbekistan 3
  • Possession : DR Congo 64% / Uzbekistan 36%
  • Corners : DR Congo 1 / Uzbekistan 3
  • Fautes : DR Congo 6 / Uzbekistan 14
  • Cartons jaunes : DR Congo 3 / Uzbekistan 2
  • Passes : DR Congo 386 / Uzbekistan 214
  • Precision des passes : DR Congo 83% / Uzbekistan 75%
  • xG : DR Congo 1.46 / Uzbekistan 0.20
Joueurs clés
  • Eldor Shomurodov (Uzbekistan) : note 7.2, 1 but(s)
  • Yoane Wissa (DR Congo) : note 6.9, 1 but(s)
  • Akmal Mozgovoy (Uzbekistan) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
  • Noah Sadiki (DR Congo) : note 7.2, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
  • Samuel Moutoussamy (DR Congo) : note 7, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
Group K schedule
View full schedule
Group K
Portugal
Finished NRG Stadium
DR Congo
Group K
Uzbekistan
Finished Estadio Azteca
Colombia
Group K
Portugal
Finished NRG Stadium
Uzbekistan
Group K
Colombia
Finished Estadio Akron
DR Congo
Group K
Colombia
Finished Hard Rock Stadium
Portugal
Group K
DR Congo
Finished Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Uzbekistan
Group K
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Colombia32104137
Portugal31206155
DR Congo31114314
Uzbekistan3003211-90
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02:36 Football : World Cup 2026: DR Congo come from behind to beat Uzbekistan 3-1 in Group K
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02:36 World Cup 2026: DR Congo come from behind to beat Uzbekistan 3-1 in Group K