BAC 2026 in Côte d’Ivoire: results expected on Monday, July 6

Candidates for the 2026 Baccalauréat in Côte d’Ivoire will find out their fate on Monday, July 6. The national announcement of results is expected to start at 2 PM, following a session that mobilized over 329,000 candidates across the territory.

The wait is entering its final stretch for BAC 2026 candidates in Côte d’Ivoire. After the written exams held in June, the Direction of Exams and Competitions will announce the results on Monday, July 6, 2026, starting at 2 PM.

For this session, 329,372 candidates were registered for the Baccalauréat. They took exams in 549 centers spread across the national territory. In detail, the examination involved 303,625 candidates for the general Baccalauréat, 25,150 for the technical Baccalauréat, and 597 for the artistic Baccalauréat.

This announcement is particularly awaited by students, parents, and the entire Ivorian educational community. It will allow for an assessment of the performances of the 2026 session, one year after a national pass rate of 40.15% was recorded in 2025.

In the previous session, girls achieved a slightly higher pass rate than boys, with 41.24% compared to 39.06%. These figures confirmed a progression in national performance while maintaining high expectations regarding the overall level of candidates.

The publication of BAC results also represents a decisive step for the orientation of new graduates. Those who pass will then be able to start the steps related to their enrollment in higher education, while those who do not pass will need to consider available options for the continuation of their academic journey.

Candidates are invited to check their results through the official channels indicated by the educational authorities, including the platforms of the Direction of Exams and Competitions, as well as in the examination centers.