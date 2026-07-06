National Assembly: here is the profile of Louis Vlavonou’s replacement

The resignation of Louis Vlavonou, former president of the National Assembly for the 8th and 9th legislatures, leads to a rearrangement within the hemicycle. By choosing to resign from his position as deputy to take his rightful seat in the Senate, Louis Vlavonou passes his place to his direct substitute.

Thus, François Olawalé Silibi, a teacher by profession, is called to succeed him to serve in the National Assembly on behalf of the Union Progressiste le Renouveau (UP-R) in the 21st electoral district, which includes the municipalities of Sakété, Ifangni, and Adja-Ouèrè.

Born in 1982 and from Ifangni, just like Louis Vlavonou, François Olawalé Silibi currently works as an English teacher as an Aspirant au Métier d’Enseignant (AME) in a college. This direct transition from secondary school classrooms to the Palace of Governors in Porto-Novo represents a significant turning point for this young professional.

Officially installed in his role as deputy in the coming days, the Honorable François Silibi will continue the current parliamentary term of the 10th legislature until its legal conclusion scheduled for February 2033.

This entry into the National Assembly installs a profile from the teaching body at the heart of the legislative debate. His arrival already raises particular expectations within the educational community, especially concerning future initiatives and parliamentary reflections he might lead on the sensitive issue of the placement of Aspirants au Métier d’Enseignant (AME) in the Beninese public service.