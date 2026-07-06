2026 World Cup: injured without having played a single minute, Jordan Henderson ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.

England’s qualification for the quarter-finals has been overshadowed by the injury of Jordan Henderson. Victim of a heavy fall during the celebrations with fans, the English midfielder will need surgery and will not play again in this World Cup.

England will have to continue their journey in the 2026 World Cup without Jordan Henderson. According to information from The Athletic, the 36-year-old midfielder is forced to withdraw for the rest of the competition after suffering a serious wrist injury. The incident occurred moments after the Three Lions’ victory against Mexico (3-2) in the round of 16. While the English players were celebrating their qualification with their fans, Henderson attempted to climb over the advertising boards bordering the stand. His landing was poorly controlled and his wrist took a violent hit.

Images of the scene, widely shared on social media, show the former Liverpool captain collapsing immediately to the ground before being attended to by the medical staff. The subsequent examinations confirmed the severity of the injury. The player must undergo surgery, ending his journey in this World Cup. This withdrawal is a significant personal blow for Henderson, even though his role on the pitch had been limited since the start of the tournament. The experienced midfielder had played only seven minutes during the match against Panama before remaining on the bench against Mexico. England will now have to do without one of their dressing room leaders for their quarter-final match against Norway, with the ambition of continuing their path towards World Cup glory.