Market: Barça gives up on Rashford, expected return to Manchester United

The adventure of Marcus Rashford at FC Barcelona seems to be coming to an end. Despite a convincing season in the blaugrana colors, the English forward is expected to return to Manchester United, as the Catalan club has decided not to activate his purchase option.

Marcus Rashford is edging closer to a return to Manchester United. Loaned to FC Barcelona during the past season, the England international will ultimately not secure a permanent deal with the Spanish champions. According to information shared by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Catalan club has chosen not to exercise the purchase option set at 30 million euros, which is set to expire in the coming days. However, the 28-year-old forward had a convincing run in Catalonia. With 13 goals and 10 assists across all competitions, Rashford significantly contributed to Barça’s Liga title and the successful European season of the Blaugrana.

Despite these performances, the Barcelona management preferred not to invest immediately in a permanent transfer. This decision currently leads to the automatic return of the player to Manchester United. Fabrizio Romano mentions that the matter is not entirely closed. Barça remains interested in a new collaboration with the English forward and would not rule out returning to the table under different terms. “Barcelona will not pay the 30 million euro purchase option. Rashford’s return to Manchester United is expected, but the club is open to other solutions, including a new loan”, the Italian journalist stated. The ball is now in Manchester United’s court. The Red Devils will have to decide whether they want to reintegrate Rashford into their sporting project or open the door to new negotiations with FC Barcelona during the summer transfer window.



