Market: after Bernardo Silva, Real Madrid is targeting Enzo Fernández to strengthen its midfield.

Already close to finalizing the arrival of Bernardo Silva, Real Madrid continues its ambitious transfer campaign under the leadership of José Mourinho. Unable to attract Vitinha and João Neves, the Madrid executives have now set their sights on Enzo Fernández, the Argentinian midfielder from Chelsea.

Real Madrid is advancing its summer project under its new coach, José Mourinho. After securing the arrival of Bernardo Silva, who is expected to be a free agent upon the expiration of his contract with Manchester City, the Madrid club is now exploring several avenues to strengthen its midfield. The Portuguese international is said to have given his agreement to the Merengues, preferring to join the Spanish capital rather than respond to the advances of FC Barcelona. The final details of the operation should be settled before Portugal begins its World Cup campaign against the Democratic Republic of the Congo, scheduled for next week.

But the Madrid ambitions do not stop there. According to information from The Athletic, Real’s management initially aimed to recruit two key midfield players from Paris Saint-Germain: Vitinha and João Neves. This pursuit was quickly cooled by the firm stance of the Paris club, determined to keep its two Portuguese internationals. In light of this refusal, José Mourinho and the Madrid executives are said to have activated other targets. Among the profiles considered is Enzo Fernández. The Argentinian midfielder from Chelsea, a World Cup champion with the Albiceleste, is regarded as one of the top options to bring more creativity and impact to the heart of the play.

The name Mateus Fernandes, currently under contract with West Ham, also appears on the list of players being monitored by Real Madrid. It remains to be seen whether the Spanish club will take offensive action in the coming weeks to provide Mourinho with a midfield that meets his ambitions.