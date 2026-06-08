Laurent Zomaï case: the Supreme Court overturns the ARMP decision for an unusual reason

The Supreme Court annulled the sanction of the ARMP excluding Laurent Dhossou Zomaï from public contracting, thus removing the obstacle to his appointment as prefect of Zou. The high court identified a procedural flaw related to the non-respect of the legal deadline for self-referral, without ruling on the substance of the case.

The Supreme Court of Benin annulled the decision of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (ARMP) that excluded Laurent Dhossou Zomaï from public contracting on Monday, June 8, paving the way for his installation as prefect of the Zou department, whose capital is Abomey, about 140 kilometers north of Cotonou.

Ruling on the substance, the high court found that the ARMP had ignored the seven-day deadline imposed by law when deciding to self-refer a procedure in public procurement matters. The hearing was held in the afternoon before the administrative chamber of the Court. Laurent Dhossou Zomaï was represented by Me Aziz Onifadé, while the ARMP was represented by Me Paul Avlessi, according to the government daily La Nation.

The annulled decision, referenced n°2026-039/Armp/Pr-Cr/Cd/Crd/Sp/Dra/Sa and dated April 16, 2026, excluded Laurent Dhossou Zomaï from public procurement procedures for a period of five years, and his establishment “Zom-Espace” for two years. The ARMP accused him of submitting a non-authentic manufacturer authorization during a request for information and pricing regarding the acquisition of office materials and furniture for the Ministry of Justice and Legislation in 2025.

A blocked appointment, then unblocked in 72 hours

The judicial sequence began on June 4, two days after Zomaï’s appointment as prefect of Zou in the Council of Ministers. Appointed on Wednesday, June 3, during the first Council of Ministers of Romuald Wadagni’s government, he was set to take office on Friday, June 5, in Abomey. The handover ceremony had been announced, and mayors from the nine municipalities of Zou, department directors, traditional authorities, and local figures had gathered at the prefecture. At the last minute, the secretary general of the prefecture, Julien Ouankpo, announced a postponement, without providing an official explanation. Neither Zomaï nor the outgoing prefect, Daniel Valère Sètonnougbo, were present.

On Friday, June 6, the Supreme Court granted a stay of execution of the ARMP’s sanction while waiting to rule on the substance. This provisional order led several Beninese media outlets to announce a possible installation on Monday, June 8 or Tuesday, June 9. The substance of the annulment claim was examined and decided on Monday afternoon, June 8.

The Zou department had been in an interim situation since the death of Firmin Kouton, the former holding prefect. Laurent Zomaï, originally from the Mono department and founder of the Youth Consultation Framework (CCJ), is affiliated with the presidential movement.

A procedural flaw at the heart of the annulment

The annulment pronounced by the Supreme Court is exclusively based on a procedural ground: the ARMP’s failure to respect the seven-day legal deadline in the case of self-referral. The high court did not rule on the substance of the case – the authenticity or otherwise of the manufacturer authorization provided by Zomaï. Moreover, the ARMP’s decision had also been forwarded to the public prosecutor near the Parakou Court concerning the establishment Zom-Espace, a separate procedure on which the Supreme Court did not rule either.

The ruling ends the administrative obstacle that was hindering Zomaï’s assumption of office. The Supreme Court is the highest administrative court in Benin, and its rulings on substance are not subject to appeal within the domestic order.