2026 World Cup, Spain: The celebration of the championship turns into drama.

The joy sparked by Spain’s victory at the 2026 World Cup turned to tragedy in the early hours of Monday. A 13-year-old boy lost his life after a structure collapsed in the midst of a gathering of supporters in Ciudad Rodrigo.

Celebrations organized throughout Spain after La Roja’s victory in the World Cup final were abruptly interrupted by a fatal accident that occurred in Ciudad Rodrigo, in the province of Salamanca. According to reports from the Spanish radio station Cadena SER, the tragedy happened shortly after midnight at the Glorieta del Árbol Gordo square, where many locals had gathered to celebrate the world title won against Argentina.

A fountain located in the center of the square suddenly collapsed, causing panic among the supporters present. Emergency services were quickly deployed to the scene, with the intervention of the local police, Civil Guard, firefighters, and medical teams. Two people were injured in the accident. Despite the rescuers’ efforts, a 13-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries. The second victim was transported to a healthcare facility in Ciudad Rodrigo, with no official information provided yet on their condition.

Authorities have also set up a psychological support unit to assist the relatives of the victim and witnesses of the incident. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact causes of the structure’s collapse. This tragedy casts a shadow over the celebrations of Spain’s second world title in history, as the entire country was preparing to celebrate a new triumph on the international stage.