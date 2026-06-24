“I love this club,” José Mourinho explains his return to Real Madrid.

José Mourinho has officially announced his return to the bench of Real Madrid for the 2026-2027 season, thirteen years after his first stint. The Portuguese coach explained that his deep attachment to the Madrid club was decisive in his decision, as he prepares to take on the challenge of revitalizing a team in search of titles.

José Mourinho revealed the reasons for his return to Real Madrid. Officially named coach of the Merengues for the 2026-2027 season, the Portuguese technician acknowledged that his attachment to the Madrid club heavily influenced his decision. At 63 years old, the “Special One” is set to embark on a second term at the helm of Real Madrid, thirteen years after leaving the Spanish capital. Between 2010 and 2013, he marked his first term by winning, among other titles, La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de España.

This time, Mourinho inherits a team in search of renewal after two consecutive seasons without any major trophies. It’s a challenging mission that doesn’t seem to scare the former coach of Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Manchester United. Facing the media, the Portuguese did not shy away from the motivations behind his return to Santiago Bernabéu. “I love Real Madrid, and that’s why I’m coming back. I don’t hide it,” he stated.

With this appointment, Real Madrid is betting on Mourinho’s experience and character to regain the heights of Spanish and European football. It remains to be seen whether the Portuguese coach will manage to replicate the successes of his first term at the helm of the Maison Blanc.