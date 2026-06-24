CAF Cup: ASPAC FC officially designated to represent Benin

Following the withdrawal of Coton FC from the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup, ASPAC FC has been officially designated to take the vacant spot. The port club, which finished third in the 2025-2026 championship, is preparing to return to the continental stage.

ASPAC FC will indeed compete in the preliminary rounds of the CAF Confederation Cup 2026-2027. The Transitional Management Committee of the Professional Football League of Benin (CTG-LFPB) officially announced the news in a letter addressed to the Cotonou club on June 23. This designation comes after Coton FC, the runner-up of Benin, opted out of participating in the continental competition. In accordance with the principle of sporting merit, the governing body of the Beninese championship decided to allocate the vacant spot to the club ranked immediately behind the Ouidah club at the end of the 2025-2026 season.

As the third-place team in the championship, ASPAC FC thus inherits the valuable African ticket and becomes the second Beninese representative engaged in CAF interclub competitions for the 2026-2027 season. In its correspondence, the CTG-LFPB specified that it had informed the Beninese Football Federation (FBF) of this decision and invited it to register ASPAC FC with the African Football Confederation. Given the particularly tight deadlines imposed for registrations, the port club has been urged to promptly undertake the necessary administrative steps with the FBF’s general secretariat to finalize its commitment on the CAF platform.

The body also reminded ASPAC FC of the obligation to meet all regulatory, financial, administrative, technical, and sporting requirements necessary to participate in the competition. This qualification represents a major opportunity for the Porters, who will have the chance to defend the colors of Beninese football on the continental stage. It primarily rewards a solid season concluded on the podium of the national championship.