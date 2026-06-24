“I live day by day,” Messi keeps it vague about his participation in the 2030 World Cup.

At 39 years old, Lionel Messi is keeping the suspense about a potential participation in the 2030 World Cup. The Argentine captain, already in great shape during the 2026 World Cup with Inter Miami CF, insists he is not looking beyond the present, preferring to focus on the current event.

The Argentine captain, Lionel Messi, has stated that he does not yet know if he will be present with his national team during the 2030 World Cup. At 39 years old, the Inter Miami CF player has assured that he remains fully focused on the ongoing 2026 edition. In great form with Argentina since the start of the competition, Messi has already made an impression. The forward has scored five goals in two matches played under the albiceleste jersey, including a hat trick against Algeria and a double against Austria.

When asked about a possible participation in the 2030 World Cup, Messi replied, according to Fabrizio Romano: “I don’t know. The truth is that I’m not thinking about it right now. It seems still far away… but as I’ve said before, I live day by day and focus on the present.”