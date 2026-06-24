World Cup 2026: free bet Morocco – Haiti, make your prediction.

Six hours before the kickoff of Morocco – Haiti, Bénin Web TV highlights its free bet for the 2026 World Cup. Readers can submit their predictions, choose the winner or a draw, and try for the exact score before it automatically closes at kickoff.

Henry DONCHE
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SUMMARY

The match is scheduled for 24/06/2026 23:00 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The principle remains simple: no cash deposit, no financial gain, just a ranking of predictions among readers.

Morocco
Upcoming Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Haiti
24/06/2026 23:00 Group C

Your Prediction

Chargement du pronostic

Points will be awarded after the final score is validated: 50 points for the exact score, 20 points for the correct result, with a goal difference bonus when applicable.

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17:54 World Cup 2026: free bet Morocco – Haiti, make your prediction.