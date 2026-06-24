World Cup 2026: Ronaldo’s straightforward response to Messi’s new record

Author of a brace in Portugal’s impressive win against Uzbekistan (5-0), Cristiano Ronaldo found the net at just the right moment, amid criticism and pressure. When asked about Lionel Messi’s new World Cup record, the Portuguese forward refused any comparison, preferring to highlight his team’s collective performance.

Cristiano Ronaldo chose to let his performances speak for themselves rather than engage in debates over Lionel Messi’s records, who wrote another chapter in World Cup history. Scoring twice against Uzbekistan, the Portuguese legend significantly contributed to Portugal’s resounding success (5-0), delivering the expected response after a period of drought and increasing criticism of his recent effectiveness. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker quickly got his team back on track with a brace in the first half, allowing Roberto Martínez’s men to bounce back after the disappointing draw against the DR Congo (1-1) the previous day.

Under pressure after several matches without a goal in a major tournament, the Portuguese coach had maintained his confidence in his 41-year-old captain, despite doubts surrounding his performance. A choice ultimately validated in the best possible way. Against an overwhelmed Uzbekistan team, Ronaldo found the net at the ideal moment, as his great rival Lionel Messi was still making headlines. The Argentine, 24 hours earlier, had become the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history, surpassing Miroslav Klose with a brace against Austria, having already shone against Algeria.

When asked about Messi’s latest performance, Ronaldo declined to engage in the comparison, cutting the discussion short with a terse “next question” before exiting the exchange. However, the Portuguese captain chose to focus on the positive aspects of the team’s performance, believing that this success could serve as a spark: “I am very happy, but the most important thing remains the work of the team and the confidence we displayed.” “Individual records are nice, of course, but my main goal is to help the group achieve its objectives,” he added, redirecting the discussion toward collective dynamics.