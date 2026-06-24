World Cup 2026: free bet Scotland – Brazil, make your prediction

Six hours before the kickoff of Scotland – Brazil, Bénin Web TV is highlighting its free bet for the 2026 World Cup. Readers can give their predictions, choose the winner or a draw, and try for the exact score before the automatic cut-off at kickoff.

Henry DONCHE
View all articles
FOOTBALL
0 views
BENIN WEB TV 2.0 : Plus rapide. Plus riche. Plus social. social.beninwebtv.bj
BENIN WEB TV 2.0 : Plus rapide. Plus riche. Plus social. social.beninwebtv.bj
1 min read
Google News Comment

SUMMARY

The match is scheduled for 24/06/2026 23:00 at the Hard Rock Stadium. The principle is simple: no money deposit, no financial gain, just a ranking of predictions among readers.

Scotland
Upcoming Hard Rock Stadium
Brazil
24/06/2026 23:00 Group C

Your Prediction

Chargement du pronostic

Points will be awarded after the final score is confirmed: 50 points for the exact score, 20 points for the correct result, with a goal difference bonus when applicable.

DON'T MISS
FIL D'ACTU
17:55 Football : World Cup 2026: free bet Scotland – Brazil, make your prediction
17:54 Football : World Cup 2026: free bet Morocco – Haiti, make your prediction.
17:55 World Cup 2026: free bet Scotland – Brazil, make your prediction