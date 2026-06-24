World Cup 2026: Switzerland and Canada meet at BC Place to strengthen their position in Group B

Switzerland and Canada meet at BC Place in Vancouver on June 24, 2026, with both teams on 4 points and aiming to take control of Group B at the 2026 World Cup.
Switzerland and Canada meet at BC Place in Vancouver on June 24, 2026 at 20:00 (GMT+1) for a decisive Group B match in the 2026 World Cup group stage. The clash brings together two teams who have already put points on the board, with Switzerland on 4 points after a 4-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Canada also on 4 points thanks in particular to a commanding 6-0 victory against Qatar. The stakes are high, as a win should allow either side to move comfortably to the top of the group midway through the group phase.
The two teams have contrasting profiles, with Switzerland relying on the rigorous and efficient organisation shaped by Murat Yakin, while Canada favour an attacking, high-tempo style under Jesse Marsch. This match is an opportunity for the Nati to put things right after a more laboured draw against Qatar, and for Canada to underline their ambitions on home soil in front of their supporters, despite questions over Alphonso Davies’ fitness.
In the Group B standings, the two teams are therefore neck and neck, with each looking to avoid any slip-up before the final matchday. Their head-to-head meeting will play a crucial role in the pursuit of qualification for the round of 16. The context sets up a duel in which Swiss discipline will be tested by Canadian pace and creativity.
Canada will lean in particular on Jonathan David, a prolific goalscorer and driving force in attack, while Switzerland will count on their leader and captain Granit Xhaka to organise play and secure the midfield. The defensive solidity of the Swiss, who conceded only two goals during qualifying, will be another key factor against Canada’s attacking energy.
Focus on Switzerland
Switzerland approach this fixture with an experienced squad and a well-drilled collective, led by head coach Murat Yakin, who has been in charge since August 2021. The team play disciplined, highly collective football, deploying a strategy built around a strengthened defence and an organised attack. The midfield is orchestrated by Granit Xhaka, the captain renowned for his ball-winning and distribution qualities.
The Swiss national team showed during qualifying its ability to score while limiting opponents’ chances, with 14 goals scored and only 2 conceded. That tactical control will be decisive against Canada. The Swiss defence, featuring several experienced mainstays, will need to remain alert against the speed of the Canadian forwards.
In attack, the team rely on players capable of creating space and converting chances, offering a balance between creativity and efficiency. With no major absences, Switzerland are well placed to field their usual team, with a system likely to be organised in a 4-2-3-1, prioritising solidity in midfield and quick transitions forward.
Focus on Canada
Canada, a host nation for the competition, have been led by Jesse Marsch since 2024. The coach has instilled an attacking style focused on speed of execution, valuing the mobility and creativity of his attacking players. The presence of Alphonso Davies, although uncertain because of his hamstring injury, remains a potential asset to energise the left flank.
Jonathan David is Canada’s main attacking threat. His effectiveness in front of goal was decisive during the qualifying stages and highlights Canada’s potential to make an impact in attack. The squad blends youth and experience, with the aim of living up to its status as co-host by relying on an aggressive attack.
Canada are therefore counting on a possible 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 system, looking to exploit the speed of their wingers and creativity in midfield. The defence, however, will need to be rigorous to contain Switzerland’s precise and disciplined play, especially at a point when points in this group are already hard-earned.
Switzerland
Upcoming
20:00
BC Place Canada
24/06/2026 20:00
·
Group B
View match details for Canada - Bosnia and Herzegovina
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
11' Carton jaune - A. Johnston Canada, 11e 21' ⚽ But - J. Lukic (passe S. Kolasinac) Bosnie-Herzégovine, 21e 45' Carton jaune - E. Demirovic Bosnie-Herzégovine, 45e 45+1' Carton jaune - J. Lukic Bosnie-Herzégovine, 45+1e 53' Carton jaune - L. De Fougerolles Canada, 53e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Millar (remplace J. Shaffelburg) Canada, 61e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. David (remplace P. David) Canada, 61e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Buchanan (remplace A. Ahmed) Canada, 61e 62' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Lukic (remplace S. Bazdar) Bosnie-Herzégovine, 62e 62' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Basic (remplace A. Gigovic) Bosnie-Herzégovine, 62e 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Bajraktarevic (remplace I. Sunjic) Bosnie-Herzégovine, 74e 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Memic (remplace K. Alajbegovic) Bosnie-Herzégovine, 74e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Oluwaseyi (remplace C. Larin) Canada, 76e 78' ⚽ But - C. Larin (passe P. David) Canada, 78e 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Kolasinac (remplace D. Burnic) Bosnie-Herzégovine, 84e 90+1' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Eustaquio (remplace J. Osorio) Canada, 90+1e 90+3' Carton jaune - N. Katic Bosnie-Herzégovine, 90+3e
Line-ups
Starters 11
16
Maxime Crépeau
Goalkeeper
2
Alistair Johnston
Defender
4
Luc De Fougerolles
Defender
13
Derek Cornelius
Defender
22
Richie Laryea
Defender
17
Tajon Buchanan
Midfielder
8
Ismael Koné
Midfielder
7
Stephen Eustaquio
Midfielder
11
Liam Millar
Midfielder
10
Jonathan David
Forward
12
Tani Oluwaseyi
Forward
Substitutes 15
20
Ali Ahmed
14
Jacob Shaffelburg
24
Promise David
9
Cyle Larin
21
Jonathan Osorio
1
Dayne St. Clair
18
Owen Goodman
23
Niko Sigur
3
Alfie Jones
5
Joel Waterman
15
Moise Bombito
19
Alphonso Davies
25
Nathan-Dylan Saliba
6
Mathieu Choinière
26
Jayden Nelson
Starters 11
1
Nikola Vasilj
Goalkeeper
7
Amar Dedić
Defender
18
Nikola Katić
Defender
4
Tarik Muharemović
Defender
5
Sead Kolašinac
Defender
20
Esmir Bajraktarević
Midfielder
6
Benjamin Tahirović
Midfielder
13
Ivan Bašić
Midfielder
15
Amar Memić
Midfielder
10
Ermedin Demirović
Forward
25
Jovo Lukić
Forward
Substitutes 15
8
Armin Gigović
9
Samed Baždar
14
Ivan Šunjić
19
Kerim Alajbegović
17
Dženis Burnić
12
Mladen Jurkas
22
Martin Zlomislić
24
Arjan Malić
21
Stjepan Radeljić
3
Dennis Hadžikadunić
2
Nihad Mujakić
16
Amir Hadžiahmetović
26
Ermin Mahmic
11
Edin Džeko
23
Haris Tabaković
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Canada 4 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 3 Tirs : Canada 13 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 8 Possession : Canada 61% / Bosnia and Herzegovina 39% Corners : Canada 9 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 4 Fautes : Canada 10 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 20 Cartons jaunes : Canada 2 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 3 Passes : Canada 415 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 270 Precision des passes : Canada 75% / Bosnia and Herzegovina 64% xG : Canada 1.25 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 0.98
Key players
Jovo Lukić (Bosnia and Herzegovina) : note 7.5, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Cyle Larin (Canada) : note 7.7, 1 but(s) Sead Kolašinac (Bosnia and Herzegovina) : note 8, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Nikola Katić (Bosnia and Herzegovina) : note 8.2, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Promise David (Canada) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Maxime Crépeau (Canada) : note 6.9, 2 arret(s) Richie Laryea (Canada) : note 7.9 Tarik Muharemović (Bosnia and Herzegovina) : note 7.6
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
12/06/2026 Canada 1-1 Bosnia & Herzegovina (World Cup)
12/06
Group B
Canada
Finished
1-1
BMO Field Bosnia and Herzegovina
View match details for Qatar - Switzerland
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
16' Carton jaune - M. Abunada Qatar, 16e 17' ⚽ But - B. Embolo 0-1 Suisse 23' Carton jaune - J. Gaber Qatar, 23e 42' Carton jaune - D. Zakaria Suisse, 42e 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Al Oui (remplace A. Fathi) Qatar, 60e 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Gaber (remplace K. Boudiaf) Qatar, 60e 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - Y. Abdurisag (remplace A. Alaaeldin) Qatar, 60e 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Ndoye (remplace J. Manzambi) Suisse, 65e 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Aebischer (remplace F. Rieder) Suisse, 65e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. O. Madibo (remplace M. Al Mannai) Qatar, 79e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Vargas (remplace Z. Amdouni) Suisse, 79e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - Edmilson Junior (remplace H. Al Haydos) Qatar, 89e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Rodriguez (remplace M. Muheim) Suisse, 89e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Freuler (remplace A. Jashari) Suisse, 89e 90+4' ⚽ But - B. Khoukhi 1-1 Qatar · Passe : H. Al Amin
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Mahmud Abunad
Goalkeeper
13
Ayoub Al Oui
Defender
2
Pedro Miguel
Defender
16
Boualem Khoukhi
Defender
14
Homam Al-Amin
Defender
5
Jassem Gaber Abdulsallam
Midfielder
23
Assim Madibo
Midfielder
4
Issa Laye
Midfielder
8
Edmilson Junior
Forward
15
Yusuf Abdurisag
Forward
11
Akram Afif
Forward
Substitutes 15
20
Ahmed Fathi
12
Karim Boudiaf
7
Ahmed Alaaeldin
22
Meshaal Barsham
21
Salah Zakaria
3
Lucas Mendes
18
Sultan Al-Brake
25
Al-Hashmi Al-Hussain
6
Abdelaziz Hatem
17
Ahmed Al-Ganehi
26
Mohamed Naceur Almanai
19
Almoez Ali
9
Mohammed Muntari
24
Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid
10
Hassan Al Haydos
Starters 11
1
Gregor Kobel
Goalkeeper
6
Denis Zakaria
Defender
4
Nico Elvedi
Defender
5
Manuel Akanji
Defender
13
Ricardo Rodríguez
Defender
20
Michel Aebischer
Midfielder
10
Granit Xhaka
Midfielder
8
Remo Freuler
Midfielder
11
Dan Ndoye
Forward
7
Breel Embolo
Forward
17
Rubén Vargas
Forward
Substitutes 15
22
Fabian Rieder
9
Johan Manzambi
12
Yvon Mvogo
21
Marvin Keller
25
Luca Jaquez
18
Eray Cömert
24
Aurèle Amenda
15
Djibril Sow
3
Silvan Widmer
2
Miro Muheim
16
Christian Fassnacht
14
Ardon Jashari
26
Cédric Itten
23
Zeki Amdouni
19
Noah Okafor
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Qatar 3 / Switzerland 7 Tirs : Qatar 6 / Switzerland 25 Possession : Qatar 31% / Switzerland 69% Corners : Qatar 3 / Switzerland 9 Fautes : Qatar 12 / Switzerland 11 Cartons jaunes : Qatar 2 / Switzerland 1 Passes : Qatar 266 / Switzerland 568 Precision des passes : Qatar 71% / Switzerland 91% xG : Qatar 0.64 / Switzerland 3.15
Key players
Breel Embolo (Switzerland) : note 7, 1 but(s) Mahmud Abunad (Qatar) : note 6.9, 5 arret(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Gregor Kobel (Switzerland) : note 7.9, 3 arret(s) Rubén Vargas (Switzerland) : note 7.9 Nico Elvedi (Switzerland) : note 7.5 Homam Al-Amin (Qatar) : note 7.3 Manuel Akanji (Switzerland) : note 7.3 Ricardo Rodríguez (Switzerland) : note 7.3
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
14/11/2018 Switzerland 0-1 Qatar (Friendlies)
13/06
Group B
Qatar
Finished
1-1
Levi's Stadium Switzerland
View match details for Switzerland - Bosnia and Herzegovina
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
59' Carton jaune - A. Dedic Bosnie-Herzégovine, 59e 61' Carton jaune - E. Dzeko Bosnie-Herzégovine, 61e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Tahirovic (remplace I. Basic) Bosnie-Herzégovine, 63e 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Dzeko (remplace E. Bajraktarevic) Bosnie-Herzégovine, 64e 65' Carton jaune - N. Elvedi Suisse, 65e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Ndoye (remplace J. Manzambi) Suisse, 71e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Rieder (remplace R. Vargas) Suisse, 71e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Aebischer (remplace D. Sow) Suisse, 71e 74' ⚽ But - J. Manzambi 1-0 Suisse 80' Carton rouge - T. Muharemovic 1-0 Bosnie-Herzégovine 84' ⚽ But - R. Vargas 2-0 Suisse · Passe : B. Embolo 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Demirovic (remplace J. Lukic) Bosnie-Herzégovine, 86e 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Sunjic (remplace A. Hadziahmetovic) Bosnie-Herzégovine, 86e 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Widmer (remplace L. Jaquez) Suisse, 86e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Embolo (remplace C. Itten) Suisse, 89e 90' ⚽ But - J. Manzambi 3-0 Suisse · Passe : R. Vargas 90+1' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Alajbegovic (remplace E. Mahmic) Bosnie-Herzégovine, 90+1e 90+3' ⚽ But - E. Mahmic 3-1 Bosnie-Herzégovine 90+7' ⚽ But - G. Xhaka 4-1 Suisse
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Gregor Kobel
Goalkeeper
3
Silvan Widmer
Defender
4
Nico Elvedi
Defender
5
Manuel Akanji
Defender
13
Ricardo Rodríguez
Defender
20
Michel Aebischer
Midfielder
10
Granit Xhaka
Midfielder
8
Remo Freuler
Midfielder
22
Fabian Rieder
Forward
7
Breel Embolo
Forward
11
Dan Ndoye
Forward
Substitutes 14
12
Yvon Mvogo
21
Marvin Keller
18
Eray Cömert
24
Aurèle Amenda
25
Luca Jaquez
6
Denis Zakaria
9
Johan Manzambi
14
Ardon Jashari
15
Djibril Sow
16
Christian Fassnacht
17
Rubén Vargas
19
Noah Okafor
23
Zeki Amdouni
26
Cédric Itten
Starters 11
1
Nikola Vasilj
Goalkeeper
7
Amar Dedić
Defender
18
Nikola Katić
Defender
4
Tarik Muharemović
Defender
5
Sead Kolašinac
Defender
15
Amar Memić
Midfielder
6
Benjamin Tahirović
Midfielder
14
Ivan Šunjić
Midfielder
19
Kerim Alajbegović
Midfielder
10
Ermedin Demirović
Forward
11
Edin Džeko
Forward
Substitutes 15
22
Martin Zlomislić
12
Mladen Jurkas
24
Arjan Malić
3
Dennis Hadžikadunić
2
Nihad Mujakić
21
Stjepan Radeljić
16
Amir Hadžiahmetović
8
Armin Gigović
17
Dženis Burnić
26
Ermin Mahmic
13
Ivan Bašić
20
Esmir Bajraktarević
23
Haris Tabaković
25
Jovo Lukić
9
Samed Baždar
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Switzerland 3 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 2 Tirs : Switzerland 9 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 4 Possession : Switzerland 60% / Bosnia and Herzegovina 40% Corners : Switzerland 6 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 2 Fautes : Switzerland 7 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 16 Cartons jaunes : Switzerland 1 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 2 Cartons rouges : Switzerland 0 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 1 Passes : Switzerland 494 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 333 Precision des passes : Switzerland 87% / Bosnia and Herzegovina 82% xG : Switzerland 0.39 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 0.19
Key players
Johan Manzambi (Switzerland) : note 7.7, 1 but(s) Tarik Muharemović (Bosnia and Herzegovina) : note 6.6, 1 carton(s) rouge(s) Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) : note 7.7 Manuel Akanji (Switzerland) : note 7.6 Remo Freuler (Switzerland) : note 7.5 Gregor Kobel (Switzerland) : note 6.3, 2 arret(s) Nico Elvedi (Switzerland) : note 7, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Nikola Vasilj (Bosnia and Herzegovina) : note 6.2, 2 arret(s)
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
18/06
Group B
Switzerland
Finished
4-1
SoFi Stadium Bosnia and Herzegovina
View match details for Canada - Qatar
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
9' Carton jaune - D. Cornelius Canada, 9e 16' ⚽ But - C. Larin 1-0 Canada 29' ⚽ But - J. David 2-0 Canada 33' Carton rouge - H. Al Amin 2-0 Qatar 40' ↑↓ Remplacement - Y. Abdurisag (remplace S. Al Brake) Qatar, 40e 45+3' ⚽ But - J. David 3-0 Canada 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - Edmilson Junior (remplace A. Fathi) Qatar, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Gaber (remplace M. Al Mannai) Qatar, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Cornelius (remplace M. Bombito) Canada, 46e 53' Carton rouge - A. O. Madibo 3-0 Qatar 57' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Kone (remplace N. Saliba) Canada, 57e 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Afif (remplace A. Al Hussain) Qatar, 59e 62' Carton jaune - A. Fathi Qatar, 62e 64' ⚽ But - N. Saliba 4-0 Canada 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. De Fougerolles (remplace J. Shaffelburg) Canada, 71e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Ahmed (remplace T. Oluwaseyi) Canada, 71e 75' ⚽ But - M. Al Mannai 5-0 Canada 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Buchanan (remplace N. Sigur) Canada, 83e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fathi (remplace Lucas Mendes) Qatar, 87e 90+2' ⚽ But - J. David 6-0 Canada · Passe : N. Saliba
Line-ups
Starters 11
16
Maxime Crépeau
Goalkeeper
2
Alistair Johnston
Defender
4
Luc De Fougerolles
Defender
13
Derek Cornelius
Defender
22
Richie Laryea
Defender
17
Tajon Buchanan
Midfielder
8
Ismael Koné
Midfielder
7
Stephen Eustaquio
Midfielder
20
Ali Ahmed
Midfielder
10
Jonathan David
Forward
9
Cyle Larin
Forward
Substitutes 14
1
Dayne St. Clair
18
Owen Goodman
5
Joel Waterman
19
Alphonso Davies
15
Moise Bombito
23
Niko Sigur
6
Mathieu Choinière
11
Liam Millar
14
Jacob Shaffelburg
21
Jonathan Osorio
25
Nathan-Dylan Saliba
12
Tani Oluwaseyi
24
Promise David
26
Jayden Nelson
Starters 11
1
Mahmud Abunada
Goalkeeper
13
Ayoub Al Oui
Defender
2
Pedro Miguel
Defender
16
Boualem Khoukhi
Defender
14
Homam Al-Amin
Defender
5
Jassem Gaber Abdulsallam
Midfielder
23
Assim Madibo
Midfielder
4
Issa Laye
Midfielder
8
Edmilson Junior
Forward
15
Yusuf Abdurisag
Forward
11
Akram Afif
Forward
Substitutes 15
21
Salah Zakaria
22
Meshaal Barsham
3
Lucas Mendes
18
Sultan Al-Brake
25
Al-Hashmi Al-Hussain
6
Abdelaziz Hatem
12
Karim Boudiaf
17
Ahmed Al-Ganehi
20
Ahmed Fathi
19
Almoez Ali
26
Mohamed Naceur Almanai
7
Ahmed Alaaeldin
9
Mohammed Muntari
10
Hassan Al Haydos
24
Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Canada 9 / Qatar 0 Tirs : Canada 17 / Qatar 2 Possession : Canada 74% / Qatar 26% Corners : Canada 8 / Qatar 1 Fautes : Canada 4 / Qatar 8 Cartons jaunes : Canada 1 / Qatar 1 Cartons rouges : Canada 0 / Qatar 2 Passes : Canada 354 / Qatar 136 Precision des passes : Canada 90% / Qatar 70% xG : Canada 2.62 / Qatar 0.18
Key players
Jonathan David (Canada) : note 8.2, 2 but(s) Cyle Larin (Canada) : note 7, 1 but(s) Nathan-Dylan Saliba (Canada) : note 6.3, 1 but(s) Mahmud Abunada (Qatar) : note 6.7, 4 arret(s) Tajon Buchanan (Canada) : note 7.9 Stephen Eustaquio (Canada) : note 7.7 Richie Laryea (Canada) : note 7.5 Alistair Johnston (Canada) : note 7.3
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
23/09/2022 Qatar 0-2 Canada (Friendlies)
18/06
Group B
Canada
Finished
6-0
BC Place Qatar
View match details for Switzerland - Canada
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
24/06
Group B
Switzerland
Upcoming
20:00
BC Place Canada
View match details for Bosnia and Herzegovina - Qatar
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
24/06
Group B
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Upcoming
20:00
Lumen Field Qatar
Group B
Team J G N P BP BC Diff Pts Canada 2 1 1 0 7 1 6 4 Switzerland 2 1 1 0 5 2 3 4 Bosnia and Herzegovina 2 0 1 1 2 5 -3 1 Qatar 2 0 1 1 1 7 -6 1
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