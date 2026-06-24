Benin: resumption announced for next Friday of the Dangnivo case

One of the most sensitive and emblematic legal cases in recent Benin history is resurfacing. Fifteen years after the start of this state affair, the trial related to the mysterious disappearance of Pierre Urbain Dangnivo is set to experience a major new turning point.

According to sources close to the case, the hearings are scheduled to resume on Friday, June 26, 2026, before the Court of First Instance in Cotonou.

As a reminder, Pierre Urbain Dangnivo, a distinguished official at the Ministry of Economy and Finance, a committed trade unionist, and a figure of the opposition, vanished on August 17, 2010, under particularly opaque circumstances. His disappearance had caused a national shockwave at the time, triggering waves of protests and strike actions within the public administration.

In response to the accusations of political abduction raised by trade unions and the opposition, the official investigation led to the discovery of a body buried at the home of a suspect in Womey, a corpse whose authenticity has always been vehemently contested by the family of the deceased.

The Shadows at the Heart of the Upcoming Hearings

The trial, relaunched in March 2025 after multiple interruptions and additional information, involves the main accused, Codjo Cossi Alofa, and his alleged accomplice, Amoussou Donatien. Previous appearances had reignited tensions, with the main suspect retracting his initial confessions, citing political pressure and high-level manipulations.

The resumption of hearings this Friday is generating significant media and public attention. Lawyers and observers particularly expect clarity regarding the results of expert analyses and cross statements involving high-profile individuals from that time. The restart of the debates promises to be decisive for the revelation of the truth in this highly flammable case, where the law is trying to assert itself against the mysteries of state reason.