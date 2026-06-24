Benin – European Union: Romuald Wadagni received by António Costa in Brussels

During a working visit to Brussels on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, the Beninese president Romuald Wadagni was received by the president of the European Council, António Costa. The two leaders discussed strengthening the partnership between Benin and the European Union, particularly on issues of peace, security, and development.

The president of the Republic of Benin, Romuald Wadagni, was received on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in Brussels by the president of the European Council, António Costa. This meeting is part of a working visit by the Beninese head of state to the European institutions.

The discussions between the two leaders focused on strengthening cooperation between Benin and the European Union. Several topics of common interest were addressed, notably the reforms initiated by the Beninese authorities as well as the challenges related to peace, stability, and security in the Sahel region.

At the end of the meeting, António Costa praised the priorities presented by his host. “Happy to welcome President Romuald Wadagni to Brussels and to congratulate him in person on his recent inauguration as President of the Republic of Benin,” he stated.

The president of the European Council also indicated that the Beninese head of state had outlined to him “his priorities regarding ambitious structural reforms.”

António Costa further recalled the quality of relations between the two partners. According to him, “The European Union and Benin maintain a strong partnership based on common values and interests” in promoting peace, stability, and security in the Sahel region.

“ I look forward to continuing and strengthening our cooperation ,” concluded the European official, reaffirming the European Union’s willingness to support Benin in its development and stability efforts.