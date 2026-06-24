Market: Atlético de Madrid closes the door on a departure for Julian Alvarez

Targeted by FC Barcelona and announced to be leaving after his recent statements, Julian Alvarez is not expected to leave Atlético Madrid this summer. The Madrid club has reaffirmed its desire to keep the Argentine international and is even considering involving FIFA in this matter, while a €150 million offer has reportedly already been rejected.

Atlético Madrid has decided to take the matter to FIFA regarding the issue between the Madrid club and FC Barcelona concerning a possible approach for Julian Alvarez. This decision comes a few days after the Argentine striker publicly mentioned his wish to leave the rojiblanco club during the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to various sources in Spain, Alvarez has expressed his desire to join FC Barcelona, a club he sees as his preferred destination. In light of this situation, Atlético’s general manager, Miguel Ángel Gil Marín, emphasized the club’s firm stance. The Colchoneros have no intention of parting with their striker, especially not to a direct rival in La Liga. “It was not the right time to make such statements. It was a day dedicated to Lionel Messi and the Argentine national team, not to Julian,” declared Gil Marín to the EFE agency.

The Madrid official then insisted on the club’s desire to keep its player: “Julian may dream of signing elsewhere, but Atlético supporters have their own dreams too. He has indeed shared his intentions with us, but he knows perfectly well our position. We have been very clear: Atlético does not wish to sell him.”

Determined to resist temptations, the club from the Spanish capital has already rejected several approaches. According to the Spanish press, a €150 million offer from Real Madrid has notably been turned down for the 26-year-old striker. The Alvarez saga is shaping up to be one of the hottest topics of the summer transfer window.





