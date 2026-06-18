Transfer Market: Real Madrid announces the arrival of Ibrahima Konaté

Real Madrid continues its ambitious transfer market campaign. The Madrid club officially announced on Thursday the arrival of Ibrahima Konaté from Liverpool. The French defender has signed until 2030 and strengthens José Mourinho’s squad, who is already active in rebuilding his defensive line.

On Thursday, Real Madrid confirmed the signing of Ibrahima Konaté from Liverpool. The French international defender has committed to the Madrid club for the next four seasons. In a statement, the White House confirmed that they have reached an agreement with the player, who will wear the merengue colors until June 30, 2030.

At 27 years old, Konaté strengthens a defensive sector that José Mourinho wants to reshape deeply as the new season approaches. Solid in duels and known for his physical impact, the former Liverpool player is one of the Portuguese coach’s priorities to solidify the Madrid defense. This signing comes just a few days after the arrival of Marc Cucurella, another recruit aimed at strengthening Real Madrid’s defense.

Very active in the transfer market, the Spanish club intends to provide Mourinho with a squad capable of competing on all fronts starting next season. With Konaté’s arrival, the Madrid management continues its ambitious summer project to build a competitive team for national and European challenges.





