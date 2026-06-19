“At 41, you can only be a goalkeeper, not a forward,” Paul Scholes slams Ronaldo.

At 41 years old and still captain of Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo is facing strong criticism from Paul Scholes. The former Manchester United midfielder believes that the star’s presence up front has become a tactical problem for Roberto Martínez’s Seleção, despite his still exceptional status and experience.

Paul Scholes thinks that Cristiano Ronaldo has become, at 41, a real “problem” for Portugal. The former Manchester United midfielder even finds it inconsistent that the superstar continues to wear the captain’s armband at this age. Ronaldo, who matched Lionel Messi by playing in his sixth World Cup, started with Portugal in their group stage opener against the DR Congo on Wednesday. Under Roberto Martínez’s guidance, the Seleção boasts a particularly well-stocked squad, and the recent winners of the 2025 Nations League are among the serious contenders in the competition, alongside France, Spain, England, and Argentina.

Despite a quick opening goal from João Neves in the 6th minute, Portugal could not convert their dominance in Houston. Just before the break, Yoane Wissa equalized, taking advantage of a weak moment from Portugal. The Seleção then pushed without success, conceding a frustrating draw. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo had a particularly quiet evening: no shots, no chances created, no successful dribbles, and no duels won in the first half. A performance without impact, despite him remaining on the pitch until the final whistle.

After the match, Paul Scholes did not hold back on the podcast The Good, The Bad & The Football: “I think it’s a challenge for the coach.” The former England international claims he has already questioned Roberto Martínez on this matter: “I had an off-camera conversation with him… I asked him: ‘Is he a problem for you?’, because I feel it’s concerning.” Scholes also believes that Ronaldo’s age raises questions at the highest level: “At 41… there’s only one position on the field where a player of that age should be starting, and that’s goalkeeper.” While acknowledging the Portuguese’s qualities, he nuances: “He will score goals in a team that dominates and has possession. But in transition matches, at 41… his movements become a real issue.”

Former teammate of Ronaldo at Manchester United, Scholes even confesses to “pitying” Roberto Martínez, whom he sees facing a major tactical dilemma. According to him, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner would be more effective coming off the bench: “The problem with Portugal is that they don’t really have an exceptional striker. They need someone who can run.” And he concludes: “To me, he should be effective in the last 15 minutes. I don’t understand why a 40 or 41-year-old player is playing up front.”

In his analysis, Scholes also takes Luka Modrić as an example, still performing well at 40 in midfield, but believes that the striker position requires more mobility at that age. Finally, he adds that the statistical pressure surrounding Ronaldo, compared to Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappé, could further increase tensions. A strong stance that reignites the debate over Cristiano Ronaldo’s place in the Portuguese project.





