Togo: daylight robbery in Adoboukomé, two shot and injured

A armed robbery was committed this Thursday, June 18, 2026, in Adoboukomé, near the Grand Market of Lomé. According to initial testimonies, an individual riding a motorcycle opened fire on a private vehicle before taking a bag containing money. Two people wounded by gunfire were evacuated to the emergency services.

An armed robbery was committed this Thursday, June 18, 2026, in Adoboukomé, in the vicinity of the Grand Market of Lomé. According to initial testimonies, an individual on a motorcycle opened fire on a private vehicle before taking a bag containing money.

The incident occurred at the Adoboukomé intersection, not far from the former Grand Rex cinema. According to locals, the assailant, who has not yet been identified, was riding a motorcycle registered in Ghana. He reportedly fired at a tourist vehicle to force its occupants to stop.

After the gunfire, the individual allegedly grabbed a bag containing funds before fleeing on the motorcycle. No official amount has been disclosed regarding the sum taken.

Two Injured Evacuated to Emergency Services

The shooting caused a panic in this very busy area of the Togolese capital. The provisional report indicates two people wounded by gunfire. They were evacuated to the emergency services of Lomé for medical assistance.

After the robbery, law enforcement and security forces were deployed to the scene to secure the area and conduct initial assessments. An investigation has been launched to find the suspected perpetrator and to establish the exact circumstances of the attack.

The description of the motorcycle used by the suspect, along with its Ghanaian license plate, has been sent to checkpoints and borders in order to facilitate its interception.

This daytime robbery in a commercial district raises concerns among residents, shopkeepers, and motorists regarding security issues in the capital. Authorities are urging anyone with useful information to approach the police services or the nearest police station.