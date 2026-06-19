Benin: MPs expected this Friday for two draft laws

The deputies of the 10th legislature are meeting this Friday at the Palais des Gouverneurs to discuss two draft laws.

The President of the National Assembly, Joseph Djogbénou, has summoned his parliamentary colleagues to a plenary session this Friday, June 19, 2026. The agenda includes two draft laws submitted for emergency procedure. These are the rectified budget proposal for the year 2026 and the amendment to the law on the organization and functioning of the Mediator of the Republic.

The Conference of Presidents has validated this tight schedule to allow for an examination and a vote without delay on these texts deemed a priority. This urgency is explained by the need to quickly align public action with the new governmental configuration following the assumption of office by President Romuald Wadagni and the strategic directions he has defined.

The rectified budget proposal raises the general state budget from 3,783.984 billion to 4,086.620 billion FCFA, marking an 8 percent increase.

The implications of the rectified law

The macroeconomic projections derived from the rectified budget remain unchanged, with a growth rate maintained at 7.5 percent. Personnel costs show a decrease of 9.8 percent, a rationalization carried out without questioning the planned recruitments or the expenditures related to the acquisition of goods and services. Meanwhile, budget revenues are increasing by 2 percent, and investment expenditures are up by 8.5 percent.

Beyond financial balances, this rectified finance law reflects a significant shift in favor of social priorities. New credits are mobilized to strengthen social protection and human capital, notably through the installation of water points in schools and health centers, the acceleration of the nutritional supplementation program for the first thousand days, the reinforcement of mandatory health insurance, and the care for children in situations of homelessness or begging.

The education sector also receives a significant boost with the launch of the generalization of free tuition fees for girls in general secondary education starting from the 2026-2027 school year, as well as the implementation of a program to construct warehouses for school canteens.

In terms of internal security, the state is increasing its allocations to strengthen the public security system. This effort primarily aims at deploying a video protection solution in major urban areas. The health and infrastructure sectors are not left out, as funding for the Public Investment Program is reinforced to support the construction and rehabilitation of hospitals and health centers, the operational phase of the International Hospital Center of Calavi, and the realization of sanitation and transportation projects.

Finally, in a context marked by rising prices due to geopolitical crises, the government intends to support the productive fabric by subsidizing agricultural inputs. This measure aims to improve productivity and consolidate national food security.

This session on Friday is thus shaping up to be a key moment in the parliamentary calendar, both for the financial impact of the budgetary collective and for the political and social signals it sends.