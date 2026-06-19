“Natasha Doll”: in China, the anti-stress black doll is controversial

Named Natasha, a small rubber doll intended to help “relieve stress” is at the center of a global controversy. In China, thousands of internet users film themselves hitting, twisting, or burning this black-skinned toy, turning it into an outlet for their urges, triggering a wave of outrage well beyond the country’s borders.

Initially, Natasha is just a gadget among others, sold for a few euros on Chinese online shopping platforms. Marketed as an “anti-stress” figurine, the doll, available in various skin tones, is described as a soft toy that can be squeezed, kneaded, or stretched to unwind after a workday. But very quickly, its use goes beyond mere decompression. On Chinese social media, particularly Douyin, videos show users slapping, stomping on, pulling out its eyes, or plunging it into boiling water in front of the camera, often presented in a humorous tone. The black version of the toy is predominantly featured in these clips, where it is sometimes filmed bruised, covered in marks, before being maltreated again.

The trend spreads through mimicry. While some users are satisfied to just press the figurine in their hands, others escalate, imagining increasingly violent scenes to capture attention and rack up views. As often seen on these platforms, the “challenge” concept encourages users to push the limits of what is acceptable, transforming an ordinary toy into a symbol of overt and performative violence.

According to several media outlets, one of the first viral pieces of content that sparked the phenomenon features a vlogger naming the figurine “Natasha” and introducing her as his “daughter” before abusing her. The name sticks, and the “Natasha doll” quickly becomes an identifiable reference in the ecosystem of Chinese videos. Over the days, these sequences multiply: some users bang it against walls, others simulate torture scenes armed with scissors or knives, all in an overtly entertaining atmosphere. The hashtag associated with the doll accumulates millions of views, fueled by algorithms that promote the most shocking content.

This dynamic is no longer just a private joke. The figure of Natasha becomes a collective character that anyone can mistreat “for laughs,” live or recorded, in front of a potentially enormous audience. This shift from gag to sadistic performance, driven by the pursuit of buzz, acts as a trigger for the indignant reactions that later emerge beyond China’s borders.

A Mirror of Anti-Black Racism in China

The controversy escalates, first and foremost, because the Natasha doll is not just any object. In most videos, it is the black version of the doll that is used, even though the manufacturer also offers a white version. The toy represents a black baby with a childlike face, transformed into a punching bag for playful use. For many observers, the racial dimension cannot be ignored. Members of the black community in Hong Kong denounce a “dehumanization of black bodies” and a “serious affront to human dignity,” arguing that the doll is designed to be beaten, mistreated, and mutilated, and that its blackness is not incidental.

Afro-descendant activists, both in Asia and in the diaspora, draw connections to a long history where black bodies have been used as objects of entertainment, caricatured, reduced to grotesque or anonymous figures. For them, seeing a black baby, even a rubber one, transformed into a stress outlet rekindles memories of curiosity cabinets, colonial caricatures, or the banalized daily violence against black people. Some commentators also note that the white version of the doll is used less often in these videos, deemed “more human” or less “funny” to martyr, which reinforces the interpretation of a differential relationship to suffering based on skin color.

The question of the representation of black people in China is not new. In recent years, several scandals have already highlighted advertisements, television sketches, or online content utilizing racist stereotypes, sometimes under the guise of humor or ignorance. The Natasha doll fits into this context, where Afro-descendant populations remain a minority and often invisibilized in public space. For some analysts, this affair serves as a revealing indicator: it exposes an imagination in which the black body is easily reduced to the status of an object, one that can be manipulated, struck, or distorted without questioning what that means. The doll then becomes a symbol of a deeper anti-black racism, which is not limited to a few viral videos but touches on representations, education, the role of the media, and the lack of public debate on these issues.

This outrage spreads particularly in Africa and across the diaspora, where the images provoke a mix of anger and fatigue. In a context of intense economic cooperation between China and the continent, some question how these representations coexist with the official narratives of “win-win” partnerships. The Sino-African relationship, already fraught with misunderstandings and tensions over the treatment of African migrants in China, is here further complicated by a new episode of perceived contempt for black bodies.

The Role of Platforms and Marketplaces

In the face of the controversy, e-commerce platforms find themselves on the front lines. According to several reports, some listings for the Natasha doll have been altered or removed, but the toy remains available through other sellers and distribution channels online. Descriptions continue to emphasize the “fun,” “bouncy,” and “ideal for relieving pressure” aspects without mentioning the controversies.

Social media platforms, on the other hand, oscillate between sporadic moderation and hands-off approaches. Some of the more extreme content is deleted or blurred after being reported, but a large number of videos remain online, fueled by automatic recommendations that favor content generating strong emotional reactions, whether positive or negative.

Calls to boycott the toy are multiplying, not only within the black community in Hong Kong but also among media and activist pages in Africa, Europe, and America. Internet users urge major international marketplaces to ban this product from their catalogs, reminding that monetizing such an object equates to profiting from a racist depiction of violence.

The question of responsibility is raised: that of algorithms favoring the visibility of shocking content, that of companies seizing the commercial opportunity without questioning the symbolic weight of a black baby designed as an outlet.

A Symptom of Normalized Violence

Beyond mere racism, the Natasha trend also questions the normalization of violence in the digital sphere. Witnessing a child – even in the form of a doll – being hit, burned, or dismembered for entertainment is significant in a society where teenagers spend a large part of their time on these platforms. Experts warn about the desensitization effect related to the repetition of such images and their presentation as mere “play.”

In the specific case of Natasha, this normalization is doubly charged with a racial dimension: the violated body is black, echoing implicit hierarchies of suffering and empathy. What one accepts to see inflicted on a black doll – amidst laughter – speaks volumes about what is tolerated, consciously or subconsciously, when it comes to real black individuals.

Transformed into an outlet for users seeking thrills, the Natasha doll thus narrates a story that goes far beyond the mere anti-stress gadget. It highlights an imagination where the black body, reduced to a rubber object, can be mistreated without scruple in front of millions of viewers. As China claims to want to build an equal partnership with Africa, this small figurine underscores that equality is measured not only in investments or contracts but also in how one represents – or fails to represent – the humanity of others.