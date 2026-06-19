CDM 2026: “we want to prove something,” Semenyo before the clash against England

Victorious right from the start against Panama, Ghana is already thinking about the clash against England, which counts for the second day of Group L. Antoine Semenyo acknowledges the extent of the challenge but assures that the Black Stars intend to fully seize their opportunity against the Three Lions.

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has recognized that the upcoming match against England is particularly challenging, while emphasizing the determination of the Black Stars to fully seize their chance in this 2026 World Cup. Ghana kicked off their campaign with a hard-fought but valuable victory against Panama at BMO Field. In a match that remained uncertain for a long time, Caleb Yirenkyi delivered for his team in stoppage time, securing three precious points for a team that was somewhat pressured during the game.

Now, they face a completely different challenge: the Three Lions, expected on June 23 at Gillette Stadium. Aware of the magnitude of the opposition, Semenyo stressed the need to remain focused and ambitious. “ We know it will be a tough match,” he told the Ghanaian Federation media. “ I think we won’t get carried away. We want to win this match, but we also know it won’t be easy. ”

The forward also emphasized the preparation ahead: “ Let’s make sure to recover well now and to train hard for the match against England. ” Particularly significant for him, this duel against several teammates playing in the Premier League, including at Manchester City, will have a special flavor. “ It’s going to be different for sure. I can’t wait to take on the challenge ,” he explained.

And he added, in a resolutely ambitious speech: “ The entire Ghana team is looking forward to it. We want to prove something. ” After England, the Black Stars will wrap up their group stage against Croatia on June 27, aiming for a strong overall performance to target a historic qualification, nearly fifteen years after their quarter-final appearance in 2010.





