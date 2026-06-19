PSG: Achraf Hakimi will be tried for rape

The Court of Appeal of Versailles confirmed the holding of a trial against Achraf Hakimi in a case of alleged rape dating back to 2023. The Paris Saint-Germain player and captain of Morocco firmly contests the accusations, while no hearing date has yet been set.

A French Court of Appeal confirmed this Friday the holding of a trial against Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi in a case of alleged rape dating back to 2023. The alleged events date back to February 2023, when a woman aged 24 at the time reported to the authorities in Val-de-Marne that she had been the victim of a rape involving the Moroccan player. A key player for PSG and captain of the Moroccan national team, Hakimi, currently engaged in the 2026 World Cup where Morocco is set to face Scotland in its second group match, has consistently denied all the accusations made against him.

Following the decision of the Court of Appeal of Versailles, the right-back reacted on the social network X, stating he is looking forward to this judicial deadline and is ready to speak before the justice: “Finally, I will be able to speak.” No hearing date has been set yet for this trial in the correctional court of Hauts-de-Seine. Meanwhile, his lawyer, Me Fanny Colin, reacted by emphasizing her client’s position: “This confirmation was expected. Nothing here proves his guilt; he firmly maintains his defense.”





