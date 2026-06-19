Candide Azannaï case: his lawyer mentions a possible dismissal after his hearing at the Criet.

Auditioned this Thursday, June 18, 2026, by the investigative commission of the Criet in the case of conspiracy against state security, Candide Azannaï answered the magistrates’ questions for several hours. At the end of this hearing, his lawyer, Master Aboubacar Baparapé, showed confidence and believes that no compelling evidence implicates his client in the alleged facts.

The former Minister Delegate for Defense, Candide Azannaï, appeared this Thursday, June 18, 2026, before the investigative commission of the Court for the Repression of Economic Crimes and Terrorism (Criet). A highly anticipated hearing in the case of conspiracy against state security for which the opponent has been detained for nearly six months.

Upon leaving the hearing, his lawyer, Master Aboubacar Baparapé, expressed satisfaction with his client’s performance before the investigating magistrates. According to him, Candide Azannaï provided clear answers to the various questions posed to him.

“ He responded in the most beautiful way,” the lawyer declared to Bip Radio, without going into the details of the ongoing investigation.

The defense believes that the accusations against the former deputy are not based on sufficiently solid evidence. Master Baparapé notably claims that no evidence currently exists to establish his client’s involvement in the attempted coup on December 7, 2025.

Firm in this conviction, the lawyer hopes for a favorable decision at the conclusion of the judicial investigation. “ I am fighting for it to be dismissed so we don’t go before the courts,” he stated.

For the defense, it is now up to the investigative commission to continue its investigations and draw the necessary conclusions. Master Baparapé reminds that individuals against whom no charges will be retained should be released, while those considered presumed guilty will be referred to trial.

Arrested on December 20, 2025, the day after the failed coup attempt, Candide Azannaï is charged with “conspiracy against the authority of the state” and “direct provocation to rebellion.” His case remains under investigation at the Criet.