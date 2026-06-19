Fight against fraud: The Anm seals six gas pumps in Tchaourou and Parakou.

The National Agency for Standardization, Metrology, and Quality Control (Anm) is intensifying its actions against fraudulent practices in the hydrocarbon distribution sector.

As part of an unannounced control mission that began on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, in the north of the country, the institution sealed six gas pumps in the municipalities of Tchaourou and Parakou.

According to data provided by the control teams, the implicated equipment all exhibited major flow defects. In other words, these devices did not deliver the actual amounts of fuel displayed on the meters to consumers, a situation deemed non-compliant with current standards and highly detrimental to consumers.

This public health operation is part of the initiative led by the Director General of the Anm, Mouhamed Nazif Moutawakilou, who intends to strengthen the monitoring of measuring instruments throughout the national territory.

Following these findings, the operators of the affected gas stations were immediately summoned by the regulatory agency and will face strict administrative and financial sanctions.

The Anm took advantage of this intervention to remind sector players that the tampering of measuring instruments is severely punished under Beninese legislation. Those guilty of such offenses face heavy fines ranging from 100,000 to 100 million CFA francs, as well as prison sentences ranging from three months to five years.