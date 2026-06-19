2026 World Cup, Brazil: Neymar out against Haiti

Missing Neymar for their second group match against Haiti, Brazil will have to wait a bit longer before seeing their playmaker return. Remaining in New Jersey to continue his rehabilitation, the Santos forward could be back for the last match of the group stage, although his return seems more likely for the knockout phase.

The suspense won’t last much longer. Already deemed very uncertain after his physical setback, Neymar will not be part of Brazil’s second outing in this World Cup. The auriverde squad will have to manage without their star to face Haiti, on the night from Thursday to Friday in Philadelphia. The decision has been confirmed by Brazilian football authorities, who chose not to take any risks with the Santos forward. Staying in New Jersey, where the Seleção has established its base camp, number 10 continues his treatment and rehabilitation program under the supervision of the medical staff.

The absence of the playmaker is a blow for Brazil, even though officials are trying to stay optimistic about the progress of his injury. Internally, there is hope to see him rejoin the squad for the third and final group match against Scotland. However, several Brazilian media outlets are more cautious. According to them, the most likely scenario remains a return during the knockout matches, when the competition reaches its decisive phase. In the meantime, the Seleção will have to continue its journey without their main offensive asset, aiming to secure their qualification before being able to rely on Neymar’s experience and talent again.