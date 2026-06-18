World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo’s sisters cry “theft” after Portugal 1-1 DR Congo

Held to a draw by the DRC (1-1), the Portuguese disappointed in their opening match at the 2026 World Cup. This underperformance triggered strong reactions from Cristiano Ronaldo’s circle, with his sisters publicly criticizing the refereeing and the performance of the Seleção.

Portugal missed its start in this 2026 World Cup by conceding a frustrating draw against the DRC (1-1), a result that already leaves regrets in the Lusitanian camp. On the pitch, Cristiano Ronaldo again had little impact on the match, delivering a lackluster performance that did not go unnoticed by observers. Brought into the starting lineup by the Portuguese staff, the 41-year-old captain remained on the field for the entire match, failing to energize an attack that had long been sterile against a well-organized Congolese defense.

But it was off the pitch that the match took an unexpected turn. The sisters of the Portuguese star spoke out on social media, comments relayed by the Portuguese press, especially by Record, in a climate of high tension surrounding the performance of the Seleção. Elma Aveiro expressed a feeling of injustice, believing that Portugal had been wronged by the circumstances of the match, while defending the team’s spirit despite this false start. “I believe that beginnings are difficult, but endings are good. It’s you [the players] who are on the field. It’s easy to talk. And on top of that, to have the victory stolen in this way is not easy,” she posted.

Her sister, Kátia Aveiro, was even more critical towards the performance displayed by the team, indirectly targeting certain choices and behaviors of the Portuguese players. She criticized a lack of creativity and intensity, mentioning a team that was too passive and disorganized. “Magically, they’ve forgotten how to pass the ball, recover the ball, launch counterattacks. The game played from midfield to the back. Strange, this World Cup. Strange. But let’s go. Bad starts, beautiful endings. Until the end,” she stated. These positions serve to increase the pressure on a Portugal team considered a favorite but already forced to react quickly to avoid compromising its ambitions in this 2026 World Cup.





