Benin: the deputies adopt the amended finance law 2026

The Beninese deputies adopted, on Friday, June 19, 2026, the rectified finance law for the 2026 management. Voted unanimously by the present and represented deputies, the text aims to readjust the state’s budget to align it with the new governmental organization and the executive’s priorities.

The National Assembly adopted, on Friday, June 19, 2026, the rectified finance law for the 2026 management. The text was unanimously voted by the present and represented deputies at the end of its review in a plenary session.

This rectified law allows the government to make budget adjustments during the fiscal year. It comes in the context of reorganizing the governmental apparatus and taking into account the new directions of the executive.

According to the report from the Finance Commission, presented in plenary by its president Gérard Gbénonchi, the revision aims to adjust budget allocations for newly created or reorganized ministries. The goal is to ensure these structures have the necessary resources to carry out their missions.

The adopted text modifies certain budget forecasts without calling into question the main financial balances retained for the year 2026. The adjustments particularly concern the reallocation of credits to account for the new governmental architecture.

The Finance Commission indicates that this redistribution of resources should contribute to improving the effectiveness of administrative action and the coordination of public policies. It also ensures the continuity of state action in priority sectors.

The rectified law also maintains an emphasis on social spending, measures to support purchasing power, agriculture, employment, and public investments with economic and social impact.

Growth Maintained at 7.5%

On a macroeconomic level, growth forecasts remain set at 7.5%. The budget deficit is fixed at 3.1% of the gross domestic product, a level close to the community ceiling of 3% established within the West African Economic and Monetary Union.

The text also introduces measures related to the modernization of the tax administration. These include the dematerialization of control procedures, the improvement of taxpayer monitoring, and the adaptation of certain provisions to the developments in the digital economy.

The law also takes into account certain activities carried out by non-resident operators as well as revenues from digital platforms. These provisions aim to broaden the tax base and strengthen the mobilization of domestic resources.

After its adoption by Parliament, the 2026 rectified finance law has now entered its implementation phase by the government and the relevant administrations.