“He will win the Ballon d’Or,” Rodri already sees Yamal at the top.

Impressed by the meteoric rise of Lamine Yamal, Rodri has no doubt about the golden destiny that awaits the FC Barcelona prodigy. The Manchester City midfielder is convinced that his young Spanish compatriot will one day lift the Ballon d’Or.

Rodri has showered praise on Lamine Yamal. The Manchester City midfielder has expressed confidence in the young winger from FC Barcelona, whom he sees as a future Ballon d’Or winner. The two players share the same locker room in the Spanish national team, and Rodri closely follows the progress of the Catalan phenomenon. Asked by DAZN, the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner commended the exceptional qualities of the 18-year-old player. “One day, he will win the Ballon d’Or because he is a beast,” the Spanish midfielder stated.

Rodri sees in Yamal much more than just a hope for European football. For him, the blaugrana striker already represents the present and future of La Roja. “He is the present and future of Spanish football”, he continued, before highlighting the remarkable maturity of the young player. “Footballers of this unique level are always exposed to intense media pressure, whether good or bad. But for his age, he shows great maturity and remains focused on his goals.”

Having delivered another high-level season, Yamal has established himself as one of the faces of global football. The Barça prodigy came close to the Ballon d’Or 2025, which was ultimately won by Ousmane Dembélé. At just 18 years old, the Spanish international has many years ahead to confirm his teammate’s predictions.



