World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo sees Portugal beating Spain

With just a few days to go before the clash between Spain and Portugal in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo is showing his confidence. The Portuguese captain believes that the Seleção has the tools to take down La Roja, which he considers one of the main contenders for the title.

Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t going in defeated. As the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup approaches between Portugal and Spain, the Seleção captain is confident in his team’s chances of causing an upset. While he acknowledges that La Roja is among the top favorites to win the tournament, the Portuguese forward expects a very close match between the two neighbors of the Iberian Peninsula.

Both teams secured their places in the round of 16 with convincing performances. Spain dominated Austria (3-0), while Portugal overturned Croatia (2-1) in an intense encounter. With just a few days until this eagerly awaited duel, Cristiano Ronaldo emphasized his team’s preparation and his thorough knowledge of the opponent.

“We will be ready. We know them very well,” said the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. He added: “Spain is one of the favorites to win this World Cup. It’s a very balanced match, and we’ll see what happens.”