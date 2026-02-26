Gbèdjromèdé: an altercation ends in tragedy, one dead

A tragedy occurred on Wednesday, February 26, 2026 in the Gbèdjromèdé neighbourhood of Cotonou. A man was fatally stabbed following a violent altercation with an individual described as his opponent.

According to information reported by Bip Radio, the victim is said to have crossed paths in the street with the person with whom he had been involved in a dispute for several days. The encounter quickly escalated.

According to initial elements, the alleged attacker had broken a bottle before using it to strike his opponent. The victim, struck on the head by shards of glass, collapsed at the scene.

Residents alerted to the incident reportedly tried to assist, but the injuries proved fatal. The exact circumstances of the tragedy remain to be determined.

An investigation is reportedly underway to determine responsibility and shed light on this case.