France: Patrick Bruel placed in police custody in an investigation for sexual violence.

The French singer Patrick Bruel, 67, was placed in police custody on Monday morning as part of an investigation into sexual violence “involving, at this stage, 13 victims,” said the Nanterre prosecutor’s office. The artist is being heard by investigators in Paris, according to several French media, in a procedure opened after multiple complaints were filed against him in recent weeks.

According to elements communicated by the prosecutor’s office and reported by the press, the investigation concerns several alleged incidents of sexual violence reported by different women. Some complaints specifically mention sexual assaults and attempted rape involving older incidents, while other more recent denunciations have also been added to the procedure. The prosecutor’s office has not publicly detailed at this stage all the dates, locations, and classifications retained for each of the cases examined.

This police custody is intended to allow investigators to confront the singer with the accusations against him, to gather his explanations, and to verify the elements already collected in the case. In France, police custody is a measure that deprives an individual of liberty decided as part of a judicial investigation against a person suspected of having committed or attempted to commit a crime or offense punishable by imprisonment.

Patrick Bruel’s entourage has so far denied the accusations reported in the press, while the artist benefits from the presumption of innocence. The outcome of the measure was not known by late Monday morning.

What Police Custody Is in France

Police custody involves holding a suspect in police or gendarmerie premises for the needs of a judicial investigation. It is aimed particularly at allowing hearings, confrontations, and necessary verifications to establish the truth.

For an adult, the initial duration is 24 hours and can be extended for an additional 24 hours at the decision of the public prosecutor, depending on the nature of the facts and the needs of the investigation. The person in police custody must be informed of their rights, including the right to a lawyer, the right to notify a relative, and the right to be examined by a doctor.

Since a reform that came into effect in 2024, no hearings can generally take place without a lawyer, except under strictly regulated exceptions justified by the prosecutor. At the end of police custody, the person may be released, summoned later, or presented to a magistrate for possible prosecution.