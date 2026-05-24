Benin: Romuald Wadagni takes the oath and officially becomes president of the Republic.

Romuald Wadagni officially took the oath this Sunday, May 24, 2026, at the Palais des Congrès in Cotonou, in front of the Republic’s institutions, in accordance with the provisions of the Beninese Constitution. As of this day, he becomes the President of the Republic of Benin for a term of 7 years.

Benin officially has a new President of the Republic. Romuald Wadagni took the oath this Sunday, May 24, 2026, at the Palais des Congrès in Cotonou, marking the start of his term at the head of the State.

The ceremony took place in the presence of the members of the Constitutional Court of Benin, political authorities, the institutions of the Republic, as well as several national and international guests. In his solemn address, the new head of State pronounced the following constitutional oath: “Before God, the spirits of the ancestors, the Nation, and before the Beninese People, the sole holder of sovereignty, We, Kossi Mbueke Romuald Wadagni, President of the Republic, elected in accordance with the laws of the Republic, solemnly swear: to respect and defend the constitution that the Beninese People have freely established; to loyally fulfill the high functions entrusted to us by the Nation; to be guided by the general interest and respect for human rights, to devote all our efforts to the search and promotion of the common good, peace, and national unity; to preserve the integrity of the national territory; to conduct ourselves everywhere as a faithful and loyal servant of the people. In case of perjury, may we suffer the rigors of the law.”

The oath was received by the president of the Constitutional Court, Dorothée Sossa, who then officially proclaimed Romuald Wadagni as President of the Republic of Benin. At the end of this protocol step, he was elevated to the dignity of Grand Master of the national orders of Benin, before proceeding with the handing over of the national flag to the Chief of Staff of the Beninese Armed Forces.

This ceremony officially marks the beginning of Romuald Wadagni’s presidential term at the head of Benin.