Early retirement at SRTB: trade union confederations denounce an arbitrary decision

Several staff members on duty at the national television could be forced into early retirement, a prospect that has sparked a strong reaction from the union movement.

In a public statement, the trade confederations condemn a measure they describe as an “ill-fated, selective and arbitrary decision,” attributed to the leaders of the Benin Radio and Television Company (SRTB).

The document is jointly signed by Anselme Amoussou, Secretary General of the Confédération des syndicats autonomes du Bénin, Moudassirou Bachabi, Secretary General of the Confédération générale des travailleurs du Bénin, and Apollinaire Affewe, Secretary General of l’Union nationale des syndicats des travailleurs du Bénin.

In their statement, the confederations express their indignation at a procedure they deem to have been conducted without consultation and in violation of the principles of equity and social justice.

They denounce unjustified targeting of certain staff and warn about the human and professional consequences of such a decision.

The trade union organizations demand the immediate halt of the forced retirement procedure, the immediate reintegration of the affected staff, and the opening of a genuine framework for institutional dialogue between the management of the SRTB and the workers’ representatives.

They also call on the competent authorities to get involved to prevent a social crisis within the public media company.

At this stage, the management of the SRTB has not yet officially spoken out on these accusations. The trade confederations nevertheless warn that they reserve the right to take further action if their demands are not taken into account.