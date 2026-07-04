World Cup 2026: Canada and Morocco Level at Halftime (0-0)

Canada and Morocco are level 0-0 at halftime in their 2026 World Cup match, with Canada leading the shot count in a tight first half.

Henry DONCHE
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SUMMARY

Canada – Morocco has reached halftime at the 2026 World Cup, with Canada and Morocco level at 0-0.

The numbers nevertheless point to a more nuanced first half. Canada had the ball with 33% possession and tried their luck more often, with 4 shots to Morocco’s 1. In the decisive area, the shots-on-target count is 2 for Canada and 1 for Morocco. The xG figures remain close, with 0.42 for Canada and 0.02 for Morocco.

First-half incidents

  • Yellow card – R. Halhal (Morocco, 20th)
  • Substitution – I. Saibari (replaces S. Rahimi) (Morocco, 22nd)
  • Yellow card – A. Hakimi (Morocco, 40th)
  • Yellow card – R. Laryea (Canada, 40th)
  • Yellow card – J. David (Canada, 43rd)
  • Yellow card – A. Ounahi (Morocco, 45th)
  • Yellow card – B. El Khannouss (Morocco, 45+6th)

A still fragile balance

Canada and Morocco head back out level, but the second half remains open. The first change of pace, a defensive error or a set-piece could quickly alter the course of the match.

Canada
Half-time NRG Stadium
Morocco
04/07/2026 18:00 Round of 16
Fil du match
  1. 20'Carton jaune - Redouane HalhalMaroc, 20e
  2. 22'Remplacement - Ismael Saibari (remplace Soufiane Rahimi)Maroc, 22e
  3. 40'Carton jaune - Achraf HakimiMaroc, 40e
  4. 40'Carton jaune - Richie LaryeaCanada, 40e
  5. 43'Carton jaune - Jonathan DavidCanada, 43e
  6. 45'Carton jaune - Azzedine OunahiMaroc, 45e
  7. 45+6'Carton jaune - Bilal El KhannoussMaroc, 45+6e
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : Canada 2 / Morocco 1
  • Tirs : Canada 4 / Morocco 1
  • Possession : Canada 33% / Morocco 67%
  • Corners : Canada 5 / Morocco 0
  • Fautes : Canada 15 / Morocco 6
  • Cartons jaunes : Canada 2 / Morocco 3
  • Passes : Canada 138 / Morocco 299
  • Precision des passes : Canada 72% / Morocco 89%
  • xG : Canada 0.42 / Morocco 0.02
Round of 16 schedule
View full schedule
Round of 16
Canada
Half-time NRG Stadium
Morocco
Round of 16
Paraguay
Upcoming Lincoln Financial Field
France
Round of 16
Brazil
Upcoming MetLife Stadium
Norway
Round of 16
Mexico
Upcoming Estadio Banorte
England
Round of 16
Portugal
Upcoming Dallas Stadium
Spain
Round of 16
United States
Upcoming Lumen Field
Belgium
Round of 16
Argentina
Upcoming Atlanta Stadium
Egypt
Round of 16
Switzerland
Upcoming Vancouver Stadium
Colombia
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18:56 Uncategorized : World Cup 2026: Canada and Morocco Level at Halftime (0-0)
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18:56 World Cup 2026: Canada and Morocco Level at Halftime (0-0)