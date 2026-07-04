World Cup 2026: Canada and Morocco Level at Halftime (0-0)

Canada and Morocco are level 0-0 at halftime in their 2026 World Cup match, with Canada leading the shot count in a tight first half.
Canada – Morocco has reached halftime at the 2026 World Cup, with Canada and Morocco level at 0-0.
The numbers nevertheless point to a more nuanced first half. Canada had the ball with 33% possession and tried their luck more often, with 4 shots to Morocco’s 1. In the decisive area, the shots-on-target count is 2 for Canada and 1 for Morocco. The xG figures remain close, with 0.42 for Canada and 0.02 for Morocco.
First-half incidents Yellow card – R. Halhal (Morocco, 20th) Substitution – I. Saibari (replaces S. Rahimi) (Morocco, 22nd) Yellow card – A. Hakimi (Morocco, 40th) Yellow card – R. Laryea (Canada, 40th) Yellow card – J. David (Canada, 43rd) Yellow card – A. Ounahi (Morocco, 45th) Yellow card – B. El Khannouss (Morocco, 45+6th) A still fragile balance
Canada and Morocco head back out level, but the second half remains open. The first change of pace, a defensive error or a set-piece could quickly alter the course of the match.
Canada
Half-time
0-0
NRG Stadium Morocco
04/07/2026 18:00
·
Round of 16
Fil du match
20' Carton jaune - Redouane Halhal Maroc, 20e 22' ↑↓ Remplacement - Ismael Saibari (remplace Soufiane Rahimi) Maroc, 22e 40' Carton jaune - Achraf Hakimi Maroc, 40e 40' Carton jaune - Richie Laryea Canada, 40e 43' Carton jaune - Jonathan David Canada, 43e 45' Carton jaune - Azzedine Ounahi Maroc, 45e 45+6' Carton jaune - Bilal El Khannouss Maroc, 45+6e
Les chiffres du match
Tirs cadres : Canada 2 / Morocco 1 Tirs : Canada 4 / Morocco 1 Possession : Canada 33% / Morocco 67% Corners : Canada 5 / Morocco 0 Fautes : Canada 15 / Morocco 6 Cartons jaunes : Canada 2 / Morocco 3 Passes : Canada 138 / Morocco 299 Precision des passes : Canada 72% / Morocco 89% xG : Canada 0.42 / Morocco 0.02
View match details for Canada - Morocco
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
20' Carton jaune - Redouane Halhal Maroc, 20e 22' ↑↓ Remplacement - Ismael Saibari (remplace Soufiane Rahimi) Maroc, 22e 40' Carton jaune - Achraf Hakimi Maroc, 40e 40' Carton jaune - Richie Laryea Canada, 40e 43' Carton jaune - Jonathan David Canada, 43e 45' Carton jaune - Azzedine Ounahi Maroc, 45e 45+6' Carton jaune - Bilal El Khannouss Maroc, 45+6e
Line-ups
Starters 11
16
Maxime Crépeau
Goalkeeper
2
Alistair Johnston
Defender
15
Moise Bombito
Defender
4
Luc De Fougerolles
Defender
22
Richie Laryea
Defender
17
Tajon Buchanan
Midfielder
23
Niko Sigur
Midfielder
7
Stephen Eustaquio
Midfielder
20
Ali Ahmed
Midfielder
10
Jonathan David
Forward
12
Tani Oluwaseyi
Forward
Substitutes 14
18
Owen Goodman
1
Dayne St. Clair
5
Joel Waterman
19
Alphonso Davies
3
Alfie Jones
13
Derek Cornelius
21
Jonathan Osorio
6
Mathieu Choinière
14
Jacob Shaffelburg
25
Nathan-Dylan Saliba
11
Liam Millar
24
Promise David
9
Cyle Larin
26
Jayden Nelson
Starters 11
1
Yassine Bounou
Goalkeeper
2
Achraf Hakimi
Defender
14
Issa Diop
Defender
25
Redouane Halhal
Defender
3
Noussair Mazraoui
Defender
6
Ayyoub Bouaddi
Midfielder
24
Neil El Aynaoui
Midfielder
10
Brahim Díaz
Midfielder
8
Azzedine Ounahi
Midfielder
23
Bilal El Khannouss
Midfielder
11
Ismael Saibari
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Munir El Kajoui
22
Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
26
Anass Salah-Eddine
5
Marwane Saadane
13
Zakaria El Ouahdi
19
Youssef Belammari
18
Chadi Riad
17
Amine Sbai
4
Sofyan Amrabat
15
Samir El Mourabet
7
Chemsdine Talbi
16
Gessime Yassine
20
Ayoub El Kaabi
9
Soufiane Rahimi
21
Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Canada 2 / Morocco 1 Tirs : Canada 4 / Morocco 1 Possession : Canada 33% / Morocco 67% Corners : Canada 5 / Morocco 0 Fautes : Canada 15 / Morocco 6 Cartons jaunes : Canada 2 / Morocco 3 Passes : Canada 138 / Morocco 299 Precision des passes : Canada 72% / Morocco 89% xG : Canada 0.42 / Morocco 0.02
Key players
Yassine Bounou (Morocco) : note 7, 2 arret(s) Maxime Crépeau (Canada) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) : note 7.3 Tani Oluwaseyi (Canada) : note 7.2 Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Stephen Eustaquio (Canada) : note 7 Ali Ahmed (Canada) : note 6.9 Issa Diop (Morocco) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
I. Koné : Canada · Missing Fixture · Fracture Of Lower Leg
Head-to-head
01/12/2022 Canada 1-2 Morocco (World Cup)
04/07
Round of 16
Canada
Half-time
0-0
NRG Stadium Morocco
View match details for Paraguay - France
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
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04/07
Round of 16
Paraguay
Upcoming
22:00
Lincoln Financial Field France
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Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
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Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
05/07
Round of 16
Brazil
Upcoming
21:00
MetLife Stadium Norway
View match details for Mexico - England
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
06/07
Round of 16
Mexico
Upcoming
01:00
Estadio Banorte England
View match details for Portugal - Spain
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
06/07
Round of 16
Portugal
Upcoming
20:00
Dallas Stadium Spain
View match details for United States - Belgium
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
07/07
Round of 16
United States
Upcoming
01:00
Lumen Field Belgium
View match details for Argentina - Egypt
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
07/07
Round of 16
Argentina
Upcoming
17:00
Atlanta Stadium Egypt
View match details for Switzerland - Colombia
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
07/07
Round of 16
Switzerland
Upcoming
21:00
Vancouver Stadium Colombia
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