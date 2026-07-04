World Cup 2026: Canada and Morocco Level at Halftime (0-0)

Canada and Morocco are level 0-0 at halftime in their 2026 World Cup match, with Canada leading the shot count in a tight first half.

Canada – Morocco has reached halftime at the 2026 World Cup, with Canada and Morocco level at 0-0.

The numbers nevertheless point to a more nuanced first half. Canada had the ball with 33% possession and tried their luck more often, with 4 shots to Morocco’s 1. In the decisive area, the shots-on-target count is 2 for Canada and 1 for Morocco. The xG figures remain close, with 0.42 for Canada and 0.02 for Morocco.

First-half incidents

Yellow card – R. Halhal (Morocco, 20th)

Substitution – I. Saibari (replaces S. Rahimi) (Morocco, 22nd)

Yellow card – A. Hakimi (Morocco, 40th)

Yellow card – R. Laryea (Canada, 40th)

Yellow card – J. David (Canada, 43rd)

Yellow card – A. Ounahi (Morocco, 45th)

Yellow card – B. El Khannouss (Morocco, 45+6th)

A still fragile balance

Canada and Morocco head back out level, but the second half remains open. The first change of pace, a defensive error or a set-piece could quickly alter the course of the match.

Canada Half-time 0-0 NRG Stadium Morocco Morocco Fil du match 20' Carton jaune - Redouane Halhal 22' ↑↓ Remplacement - Ismael Saibari (remplace Soufiane Rahimi) 40' Carton jaune - Achraf Hakimi 40' Carton jaune - Richie Laryea 43' Carton jaune - Jonathan David 45' Carton jaune - Azzedine Ounahi 45+6' Carton jaune - Bilal El Khannouss Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : Canada 2 / Morocco 1

: Canada 2 / Morocco 1 Tirs : Canada 4 / Morocco 1

: Canada 4 / Morocco 1 Possession : Canada 33% / Morocco 67%

: Canada 33% / Morocco 67% Corners : Canada 5 / Morocco 0

: Canada 5 / Morocco 0 Fautes : Canada 15 / Morocco 6

: Canada 15 / Morocco 6 Cartons jaunes : Canada 2 / Morocco 3

: Canada 2 / Morocco 3 Passes : Canada 138 / Morocco 299

: Canada 138 / Morocco 299 Precision des passes : Canada 72% / Morocco 89%

: Canada 72% / Morocco 89% xG : Canada 0.42 / Morocco 0.02