World Cup 2026: Canada’s 4-4-2 Meets Morocco’s 4-2-3-1 at NRG Stadium

Canada and Morocco face off at NRG Stadium in Houston on July 4, 2026, with Jesse Marsch's 4-4-2 set against Mohamed Ouahbi's 4-2-3-1 in the World Cup round of 16.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Canada VS Maroc, le 04/07/2026 18:00, stade NRG Stadium
Illustration du match Canada VS Maroc, le 04/07/2026 18:00, stade NRG Stadium
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SUMMARY

On July 4, 2026 at 18:00 GMT+1, Canada and Morocco meet at NRG Stadium in Houston in the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026. This knockout match pits two teams with contrasting formations against each other, highlighting distinct tactical approaches and key players to watch.

Jesse Marsch’s Canada are adopting a classic 4-4-2 system, relying on a compact organization and an attacking duo of Jonathan David and Tani Oluwaseyi. Morocco, coached by Mohamed Ouahbi, opt for a 4-2-3-1 offering greater attacking flexibility, with Ismael Saibari leading the line supported by Brahim Díaz and Azzedine Ounahi from deeper positions.

This tactical duel matches a Canadian side solid in defense and midfield, embodied by Maxime Crépeau in goal and midfielders such as Stephen Eustáquio and Tajon Buchanan, against a Moroccan 11 built around a double pivot of Ayyoub Bouaddi and Neil El Aynaoui to protect the defense and feed a creative attacking midfield.

The coaches have called on several established figures and young talents, reflecting the depth of their respective squads and promising a match combining defensive discipline with attacking creativity.

Reading Canada’s XI

Jesse Marsch fields a team in a 4-4-2 with Maxime Crépeau as the goalkeeper tasked with securing the goal. The defense is built around Alistair Johnston, Luc De Fougerolles, Moise Bombito and Richie Laryea, combining experience and dynamism. In midfield, Tajon Buchanan and Stephen Eustáquio occupy the flanks while Niko Sigur and Ali Ahmed operate more centrally. In attack, Jonathan David forms the forward pairing with Tani Oluwaseyi. The substitutes include Alphonso Davies and Cyle Larin, who could provide an attacking impact if needed.

This 4-4-2 setup should allow Canada to balance a low block with quick transitions, relying on versatile players capable of pressing high and exploiting space in behind.

Reading Morocco’s XI

Mohamed Ouahbi lines up in a 4-2-3-1 with Yassine Bounou in goal. The defense is made up of Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Redouane Halhal and Noussair Mazraoui. In midfield, the double pivot of Ayyoub Bouaddi and Neil El Aynaoui provides solidity and ball-winning ability. The attacking line features Brahim Díaz, Azzedine Ounahi and Bilal El Khannouss supporting center-forward Ismael Saibari. Chadi Riad’s presence in the center of defense confirms his recovery after a minor knock received previously.

Morocco’s 4-2-3-1 relies on fluid, creative play, with technical midfielders and a central striker capable of combining pressing with pulling opposing defensive lines out of shape.

The starting XIs

Canada
System4-4-2Head coachJesse Marsch
Starters11
  1. 16 Maxime Crépeau Goalkeeper
  2. 2 Alistair Johnston Defender
  3. 4 Luc De Fougerolles Defender
  4. 15 Moise Bombito Defender
  5. 22 Richie Laryea Defender
  6. 17 Tajon Buchanan Midfielder
  7. 23 Niko Sigur Midfielder
  8. 7 Stephen Eustaquio Midfielder
  9. 20 Ali Ahmed Midfielder
  10. 10 Jonathan David Forward
  11. 12 Tani Oluwaseyi Forward
Substitutes14
  • 18 Owen Goodman
  • 1 Dayne St. Clair
  • 5 Joel Waterman
  • 19 Alphonso Davies
  • 3 Alfie Jones
  • 13 Derek Cornelius
  • 21 Jonathan Osorio
  • 6 Mathieu Choinière
  • 14 Jacob Shaffelburg
  • 25 Nathan-Dylan Saliba
  • 11 Liam Millar
  • 24 Promise David
  • 9 Cyle Larin
  • 26 Jayden Nelson
Morocco
System4-2-3-1Head coachMohamed Ouahbi
Starters11
  1. 1 Yassine Bounou Goalkeeper
  2. 2 Achraf Hakimi Defender
  3. 14 Issa Diop Defender
  4. 25 Redouane Halhal Defender
  5. 3 Noussair Mazraoui Defender
  6. 6 Ayyoub Bouaddi Midfielder
  7. 24 Neil El Aynaoui Midfielder
  8. 10 Brahim Díaz Midfielder
  9. 8 Azzedine Ounahi Midfielder
  10. 23 Bilal El Khannouss Midfielder
  11. 11 Ismael Saibari Forward
Substitutes15
  • 12 Munir El Kajoui
  • 22 Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
  • 26 Anass Salah-Eddine
  • 5 Marwane Saadane
  • 13 Zakaria El Ouahdi
  • 19 Youssef Belammari
  • 18 Chadi Riad
  • 17 Amine Sbai
  • 4 Sofyan Amrabat
  • 15 Samir El Mourabet
  • 7 Chemsdine Talbi
  • 16 Gessime Yassine
  • 20 Ayoub El Kaabi
  • 9 Soufiane Rahimi
  • 21 Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab
Canada
Half-time NRG Stadium
Morocco
04/07/2026 18:00 Round of 16
Fil du match
  1. 20'Carton jaune - Redouane HalhalMaroc, 20e
  2. 22'Remplacement - Ismael Saibari (remplace Soufiane Rahimi)Maroc, 22e
  3. 40'Carton jaune - Achraf HakimiMaroc, 40e
  4. 40'Carton jaune - Richie LaryeaCanada, 40e
  5. 43'Carton jaune - Jonathan DavidCanada, 43e
  6. 45'Carton jaune - Azzedine OunahiMaroc, 45e
  7. 45+6'Carton jaune - Bilal El KhannoussMaroc, 45+6e
Round of 16 schedule
View full schedule
Round of 16
Canada
Half-time NRG Stadium
Morocco
Round of 16
Paraguay
Upcoming Lincoln Financial Field
France
Round of 16
Brazil
Upcoming MetLife Stadium
Norway
Round of 16
Mexico
Upcoming Estadio Banorte
England
Round of 16
Portugal
Upcoming Dallas Stadium
Spain
Round of 16
United States
Upcoming Lumen Field
Belgium
Round of 16
Argentina
Upcoming Atlanta Stadium
Egypt
Round of 16
Switzerland
Upcoming Vancouver Stadium
Colombia
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