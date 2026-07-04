World Cup 2026: Canada’s 4-4-2 Meets Morocco’s 4-2-3-1 at NRG Stadium

On July 4, 2026 at 18:00 GMT+1, Canada and Morocco meet at NRG Stadium in Houston in the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026. This knockout match pits two teams with contrasting formations against each other, highlighting distinct tactical approaches and key players to watch.
Jesse Marsch’s Canada are adopting a classic 4-4-2 system, relying on a compact organization and an attacking duo of Jonathan David and Tani Oluwaseyi. Morocco, coached by Mohamed Ouahbi, opt for a 4-2-3-1 offering greater attacking flexibility, with Ismael Saibari leading the line supported by Brahim Díaz and Azzedine Ounahi from deeper positions.
This tactical duel matches a Canadian side solid in defense and midfield, embodied by Maxime Crépeau in goal and midfielders such as Stephen Eustáquio and Tajon Buchanan, against a Moroccan 11 built around a double pivot of Ayyoub Bouaddi and Neil El Aynaoui to protect the defense and feed a creative attacking midfield.
The coaches have called on several established figures and young talents, reflecting the depth of their respective squads and promising a match combining defensive discipline with attacking creativity.
Reading Canada’s XI
Jesse Marsch fields a team in a 4-4-2 with Maxime Crépeau as the goalkeeper tasked with securing the goal. The defense is built around Alistair Johnston, Luc De Fougerolles, Moise Bombito and Richie Laryea, combining experience and dynamism. In midfield, Tajon Buchanan and Stephen Eustáquio occupy the flanks while Niko Sigur and Ali Ahmed operate more centrally. In attack, Jonathan David forms the forward pairing with Tani Oluwaseyi. The substitutes include Alphonso Davies and Cyle Larin, who could provide an attacking impact if needed.
This 4-4-2 setup should allow Canada to balance a low block with quick transitions, relying on versatile players capable of pressing high and exploiting space in behind.
Reading Morocco’s XI
Mohamed Ouahbi lines up in a 4-2-3-1 with Yassine Bounou in goal. The defense is made up of Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Redouane Halhal and Noussair Mazraoui. In midfield, the double pivot of Ayyoub Bouaddi and Neil El Aynaoui provides solidity and ball-winning ability. The attacking line features Brahim Díaz, Azzedine Ounahi and Bilal El Khannouss supporting center-forward Ismael Saibari. Chadi Riad’s presence in the center of defense confirms his recovery after a minor knock received previously.
Morocco’s 4-2-3-1 relies on fluid, creative play, with technical midfielders and a central striker capable of combining pressing with pulling opposing defensive lines out of shape.
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