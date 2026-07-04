World Cup 2026: Canada’s 4-4-2 Meets Morocco’s 4-2-3-1 at NRG Stadium

Canada and Morocco face off at NRG Stadium in Houston on July 4, 2026, with Jesse Marsch's 4-4-2 set against Mohamed Ouahbi's 4-2-3-1 in the World Cup round of 16.

On July 4, 2026 at 18:00 GMT+1, Canada and Morocco meet at NRG Stadium in Houston in the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026. This knockout match pits two teams with contrasting formations against each other, highlighting distinct tactical approaches and key players to watch.

Jesse Marsch’s Canada are adopting a classic 4-4-2 system, relying on a compact organization and an attacking duo of Jonathan David and Tani Oluwaseyi. Morocco, coached by Mohamed Ouahbi, opt for a 4-2-3-1 offering greater attacking flexibility, with Ismael Saibari leading the line supported by Brahim Díaz and Azzedine Ounahi from deeper positions.

This tactical duel matches a Canadian side solid in defense and midfield, embodied by Maxime Crépeau in goal and midfielders such as Stephen Eustáquio and Tajon Buchanan, against a Moroccan 11 built around a double pivot of Ayyoub Bouaddi and Neil El Aynaoui to protect the defense and feed a creative attacking midfield.

The coaches have called on several established figures and young talents, reflecting the depth of their respective squads and promising a match combining defensive discipline with attacking creativity.

Reading Canada’s XI

Jesse Marsch fields a team in a 4-4-2 with Maxime Crépeau as the goalkeeper tasked with securing the goal. The defense is built around Alistair Johnston, Luc De Fougerolles, Moise Bombito and Richie Laryea, combining experience and dynamism. In midfield, Tajon Buchanan and Stephen Eustáquio occupy the flanks while Niko Sigur and Ali Ahmed operate more centrally. In attack, Jonathan David forms the forward pairing with Tani Oluwaseyi. The substitutes include Alphonso Davies and Cyle Larin, who could provide an attacking impact if needed.

This 4-4-2 setup should allow Canada to balance a low block with quick transitions, relying on versatile players capable of pressing high and exploiting space in behind.

Reading Morocco’s XI

Mohamed Ouahbi lines up in a 4-2-3-1 with Yassine Bounou in goal. The defense is made up of Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Redouane Halhal and Noussair Mazraoui. In midfield, the double pivot of Ayyoub Bouaddi and Neil El Aynaoui provides solidity and ball-winning ability. The attacking line features Brahim Díaz, Azzedine Ounahi and Bilal El Khannouss supporting center-forward Ismael Saibari. Chadi Riad’s presence in the center of defense confirms his recovery after a minor knock received previously.

Morocco’s 4-2-3-1 relies on fluid, creative play, with technical midfielders and a central striker capable of combining pressing with pulling opposing defensive lines out of shape.

The starting XIs

Canada System 4-4-2 Head coach Jesse Marsch Starters 11 16 Maxime Crépeau Goalkeeper 2 Alistair Johnston Defender 4 Luc De Fougerolles Defender 15 Moise Bombito Defender 22 Richie Laryea Defender 17 Tajon Buchanan Midfielder 23 Niko Sigur Midfielder 7 Stephen Eustaquio Midfielder 20 Ali Ahmed Midfielder 10 Jonathan David Forward 12 Tani Oluwaseyi Forward Substitutes 14 18 Owen Goodman

1 Dayne St. Clair

5 Joel Waterman

19 Alphonso Davies

3 Alfie Jones

13 Derek Cornelius

21 Jonathan Osorio

6 Mathieu Choinière

14 Jacob Shaffelburg

25 Nathan-Dylan Saliba

11 Liam Millar

24 Promise David

9 Cyle Larin

26 Jayden Nelson Morocco System 4-2-3-1 Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi Starters 11 1 Yassine Bounou Goalkeeper 2 Achraf Hakimi Defender 14 Issa Diop Defender 25 Redouane Halhal Defender 3 Noussair Mazraoui Defender 6 Ayyoub Bouaddi Midfielder 24 Neil El Aynaoui Midfielder 10 Brahim Díaz Midfielder 8 Azzedine Ounahi Midfielder 23 Bilal El Khannouss Midfielder 11 Ismael Saibari Forward Substitutes 15 12 Munir El Kajoui

22 Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti

26 Anass Salah-Eddine

5 Marwane Saadane

13 Zakaria El Ouahdi

19 Youssef Belammari

18 Chadi Riad

17 Amine Sbai

4 Sofyan Amrabat

15 Samir El Mourabet

7 Chemsdine Talbi

16 Gessime Yassine

20 Ayoub El Kaabi

9 Soufiane Rahimi

21 Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab

Canada Half-time 0-0 NRG Stadium Morocco Morocco Fil du match 20' Carton jaune - Redouane Halhal 22' ↑↓ Remplacement - Ismael Saibari (remplace Soufiane Rahimi) 40' Carton jaune - Achraf Hakimi 40' Carton jaune - Richie Laryea 43' Carton jaune - Jonathan David 45' Carton jaune - Azzedine Ounahi 45+6' Carton jaune - Bilal El Khannouss