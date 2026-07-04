World Cup 2026: Canada and Morocco meet in the round of 16 at NRG Stadium

Canada face Morocco at NRG Stadium on July 4, 2026, in a World Cup round-of-16 clash between the host nation and the last tournament’s semi-finalists.

On July 4, 2026 at 18:00 GMT+1, Canada will face Morocco at NRG Stadium in a 2026 World Cup round-of-16 match. This crucial encounter brings together two nations eager to continue their run in the showpiece competition, each with strong ambitions and a clearly defined style of play.

The match pits host nation Canada against Morocco, a semi-finalist at the last World Cup. That context highlights the balance between local enthusiasm and the international experience gained during the previous edition. The two teams came through the group stage without playing in the same group or facing any common opponents, ensuring a first-time matchup.

With the major prize of qualification moving the winner one step closer to the quarter-finals, the duel promises to be tight. Canada can rely on an experienced and deep squad combining local and dual-national players, while Morocco’s strength is based on a well-drilled collective under head coach Mohamed Ouahbi.

NRG Stadium will provide a significant setting for this clash, with an atmosphere that could influence the momentum, particularly in Canada’s favor as they are backed by their supporters. The 18:00 local-time kickoff will also place the match in a favorable slot for a wide European audience.

Focus on Canada

Canada will be led by Jesse Marsch, who has put together a solid 26-man squad for the tournament, blending experience and youth. Star defender Alphonso Davies, although hampered by a hamstring injury, remains a central figure in the team. In attack, Jonathan David and Cyle Larin are among the main assets. The team played in Group B alongside Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland, which allowed it to consolidate an effective collective unit. The tactical approach is based on a solid block, capable of quick transitions, and the use of technically gifted players to bypass opposing defenses.

Focus on Morocco

Morocco, under the guidance of Mohamed Ouahbi, are drawing on the experience gained by reaching the semi-finals of the previous edition. The coach has named a 26-man squad featuring both established leaders and young talents such as Ayyoub Bouaddi. The team, which came out of Group C featuring Brazil, Scotland and Haiti, shows advanced tactical control and increased collective discipline. Morocco favor a rigorous defensive structure, as well as effective use of quick counterattacks and set pieces to create danger.

Canada Upcoming 18:00 NRG Stadium Morocco Morocco

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