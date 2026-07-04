Germany: Jürgen Klopp says he is ready to succeed Julian Nagelsmann

Jürgen Klopp has broken his silence regarding his future and is no longer shutting the door on the German national team. The former Liverpool coach said he is ready to succeed Julian Nagelsmann, whose departure came after the Mannschaft was eliminated from the 2026 World Cup.

Jürgen Klopp has opened the door to a position at the head of the German national team. The former Liverpool coach confirmed he was approached by the German Federation after Julian Nagelsmann’s departure, which followed the disappointing elimination of the Mannschaft during the 2026 World Cup. After leaving Liverpool, explaining that he needed a break, the 59-year-old technician now believes he has regained all his energy and is ready to take on a new challenge.

Present in New York as a consultant for Magenta TV, Klopp confirmed that he had spoken with the leaders of the German Federation. “Julian resigned and the Federation is working on his succession. They contacted me as part of this consideration ,” he stated. The former Reds manager reflected on the reasons that led him to leave the bench at Liverpool: “About two years ago, I left Liverpool and I said that I no longer had the energy for another position or for a new season at Liverpool. ”

Today, the German coach assures that he has fully regained his freshness. “Since then, I have completely recharged. I am ready ,” Klopp concluded. Unless there is a turnaround, Jürgen Klopp now appears to be the clear favorite to take the reins of the Mannschaft and initiate a new cycle after the disappointment of the 2026 World Cup.