Diplomacy: the priorities at the heart of Wadagni’s trip to Senegal, Mali, and Guinea-Bissau.

An official statement from the Presidency of the Republic of Benin announces a diplomatic tour by the Head of State, Mr. Romuald WADAGNI, starting this Tuesday, June 9, 2026. This official trip will successively take him to three key countries in the sub-region, namely Senegal, Mali, and Guinea-Bissau.

Beyond protocol, this strategic move, according to the presidency’s statement, addresses deeply interconnected economic, monetary, and security imperatives.

The primary motivation for this tour is based on the shared membership in the West African Economic and Monetary Union. Senegal, Mali, Guinea-Bissau, and Benin not only share the same currency but also depend on the guidance of the Central Bank of West African States. In a rapidly changing global economic context, discussions with the highest authorities of these nations aim to streamline trade exchanges within the community space and to harmonize cooperation perspectives to collectively face inflationary shocks while stimulating regional growth.

The Challenge of Regional Security

West Africa is going through a pivotal period in terms of security, marked by asymmetric and cross-border challenges. The choice of countries visited, particularly Mali, is of paramount importance. Through this security angle, Benin shows its firm intention to maintain channels of permanent dialogue with Sahelian and coastal countries. The goal is to coordinate the fight against instability more effectively and to share common strategic approaches, as the security of the inland countries is intimately linked to that of the coastal states.

Beyond strictly institutional agreements, the Beninese presidency particularly emphasizes strengthening solidarity among West African peoples. This trip aims to reaffirm the cultural and historical closeness that unites these different nations, thereby ensuring that economic integration translates into tangible benefits and better cohesion for local populations.