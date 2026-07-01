Cotonou: the Chadian State Minister received in audience by Romuald Wadagni

The President of the Republic of Benin, Romuald Wadagni, received in audience this Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at the Marina Palace, the Chadian Minister of State, Tahir Hamid Nguilin.

The emissary was carrying a special message from the President of Chad, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno. This diplomatic meeting is part of the preparations for the African Water Forum, scheduled for July 15 and 16 in N’Djamena.

Co-organized by Chad, the World Bank, and several multilateral financial institutions, this event aims to mobilize African states and international partners around the issues of water and sanitation.

During the discussions, the Chadian minister officially conveyed the invitation from his counterpart to the Beninese Head of State. The discussions also focused on the challenges of sustainable water resource management on the continent, infrastructure financing, and strengthening bilateral cooperation.