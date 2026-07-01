Benin: 171 inmates earn their vocational diploma at the Akpro-Missérété prison

The Benin Prison Agency organized a graduation ceremony on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at the Akpro-Missérété civil prison, for 171 inmates.

The graduates received their certificates of achievement for the Certificate of Qualification for Trades (CQM), October 2025 session. Out of the 173 candidates presented from eleven penitentiary institutions across the country, 171 were declared admitted, resulting in a success rate of 98.84%.

According to details provided by the daily La Nation, these inmates were trained in various trades, including hairdressing, sewing, carpentry, welding, and painting.

The Chief of Staff of the Minister of Justice, Florentin Gbodou, and the Director General of the Benin Prison Agency, François Hounkpè, praised this government initiative. This training program aims to transform the prison environment into a place of personal reconstruction and to facilitate the socio-professional integration of beneficiaries after their detention.