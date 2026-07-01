Market: Tessilimi Olatoundji signs with FK Dukla Praha in the Czech Republic

The Beninese international Tessilimi Olatoundji continues his career in Central Europe. FK Dukla Praha has officially announced the arrival of the 21-year-old winger, who is leaving the Finnish league to take on a new challenge in the Czech Republic.

FK Dukla Praha has secured its new attacking recruit. The Czech club announced on Tuesday the signing of Beninese international Tessilimi Olatoundji from SJK Seinäjoki, a team in the Finnish top flight. At just 21 years old, the winger is changing leagues and committing to a team recently relegated to Druhá Liga (FNL), the second division in the Czech Republic, with the aim of helping them return to the top tier.

Olatoundji arrives in the Czech Republic after a notable stint in Finland. While with SJK Seinäjoki, he played 42 matches, scoring seven goals and providing five assists. These statistics reflect his progression and impact in the attacking department. This new phase represents a significant challenge for the young Beninese international, who hopes to continue his development in a league known for its physical and tactical demands.

With this transfer, Tessilimi Olatoundji becomes a new ambassador for Beninese football in Europe and will look to quickly establish himself in his new colors to help FK Dukla Praha secure a return to the Czech first division.