Benin: the CNIN warns of a scam involving a fake land purchase offer

The National Center for Digital Investigation (CNIN) warns the public about a new method of fraud on social media, particularly Facebook.

Cybercriminals are impersonating members of the Beninese diaspora to extort money from their victims under the pretext of customs fees.

According to the alert from CNIN, the scammer uses the scenario of a Beninese engineer who has lived in Lyon for twenty years and claims to want to invest between 5 and 8 million CFA francs in the purchase of land in Abomey-Calavi. After gaining the trust of his target by demonstrating good knowledge of the country, the scammer claims to have sent the funds in a physical package that is being held at Cotonou airport. He then asks his victim to advance supposed customs fees of 85,000 CFA francs, promising a refund and a commission.

CNIN reminds that no sum for the purchase of real estate is transferred through a physical package at customs and specifies that any initial payment will lead to further requests for larger amounts of money. The institution urges citizens to be vigilant, to cease any exchanges in the event of solicitation of this type, and to report any attempted fraud to its services immediately.