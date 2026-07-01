Failed coup: a veterinarian prosecuted after a search of his police officer uncle’s home

The Court of Suppression of Economic Offences and Terrorism examined, on Monday, June 29, 2026, the case of a man presented as a veterinary assistant. He is being prosecuted for forgery and use of forgery and money laundering.

According to Banouto, the defendant was arrested at the end of February 2026 during a raid at his uncle’s home, a retired police officer, sought in connection with the foiled coup d’état of December 7, 2025. According to the debates, the man reportedly went there to greet his relative, despite the presence of numerous security agents.

According to the prosecution, he pretended to be a veterinarian while he only had a certificate issued by his father, a professional veterinarian. He is accused of having used this document to practice and generate income.

Investigators also searched his phone and home. The public prosecutor mentions deleted messages that were restored, as well as an investigation opened into the source of his assets.

On the stand, the defendant denied all accusations. He claims to have no link with the facts attributed to his uncle and maintains that he was unaware of the reasons for the police presence.

Regarding his activity, he explains that he has been working with his father for more than twenty years and derives his income from animal care, the sale of puppies, and breeding. He estimates his annual turnover at just over 4 million FCFA, an amount he claims to have used to build his house.

The public prosecutor expressed reservations, particularly about the defendant’s behavior during the search and the deleted messages found.

The Court has postponed the case to the end of July 2026 for the prosecution’s submissions and the defense’s pleadings.