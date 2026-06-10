Constitutional justice: the amendment of December 17, 2025 refocuses the Court on the control of norms and redefines the protection of human rights in Benin.

The Beninese legal landscape is undergoing a profound transformation. The historic boldness that characterized the Constitutional Court of Benin, established by the Constitution of December 11, 1990, is facing significant legislative reorientation.

For more than three decades, the constitutional judge had developed and deepened its prerogatives well beyond the limits initially set by the texts. This jurisprudential dynamic allowed the High Court to assert its full power in protecting human rights, becoming a true sentinel against authoritarian drifts to meet the deep aspirations of the Beninese people.

However, after more than thirty years of experimentation, this system of overall regulation seems no longer to align with the directions of political power. The constitutional revision that took place on December 17, 2025, has deeply reformed these mechanisms, raising concerns about their potential weakening. The central objective of this major reform is to refocus the Constitutional Court on its primary mission, namely to rule exclusively based on the Constitution, with its competence now strictly limited to normative litigation.

The end of the control of individual judicial and administrative acts

This institutional refocusing has direct and immediate consequences on the court’s attribution competencies. In the name of the principles of non-interference and judicial dialogue, the High Court is now prohibited from addressing acts emanating from judicial authorities.

Similarly, all decisions lacking regulatory or administrative character now escape its control. This radical change marks the end of an essential and commonly used means of direct protection of human rights by the sages.

Although other avenues for recourse and safeguard mechanisms remain active to ensure the sustainability of the rule of law in Benin, the protection system, once considered one of the most robust and protective in the sub-region, now appears deeply restructured. While slight uncertainties still exist regarding the exact scope of the end of citizens’ direct petitions in defense of fundamental rights, the exclusion of judicial acts from the Court’s control is unambiguous.

A major question about the future of accountability

In his conclusion, President Dorothé Sossa highlights the new legal and institutional challenges posed by this textual transition. While waiting to see how the constitutional judge will react and adapt its jurisprudence to these new restrictions, a fundamental question now arises for all actors in the Beninese judicial world.

Deprived of recourse to the Constitutional Court to contest judicial decisions, citizens will have to turn to other instances. The big question that remains unresolved is whether the ordinary judge, whether civil, criminal, or administrative, will validly appropriate this exclusive competency to address complaints related to human rights violations and ensure the effectiveness of accountability.