CDM 2026: “We are going to beat Messi,” Ibrahim Maza before Algeria – Argentina

Just a few days before Algeria’s debut in the 2026 World Cup, Ibrahim Maza didn’t hide his ambitions. The young attacking midfielder for the Fennecs sent a strong message ahead of the clash against Argentina, provoking a lively reaction on the other side of the Atlantic.

Algeria hasn’t played a single minute in this 2026 World Cup yet, but one of its young talents is already making headlines. Arriving in the United States with the Algerian national team, Ibrahim Maza set the tone ahead of the Fennecs’ first match against the reigning world champion Argentina. At just 20 years old, the attacking midfielder, who is continuing to progress with Bayer Leverkusen, is gradually establishing himself as one of the faces of the new Algerian generation. Aware of the magnitude of the challenge his team faces, he refuses to approach this match with any complexes.

When asked about Algeria’s chances against the Albiceleste, the young international expressed total confidence in his team’s abilities. A spontaneous statement, made in a relaxed tone, quickly crossed borders and resonated widely in Argentina. His remarks, mentioning the possibility of taking down Lionel Messi and his teammates, were widely reported by major Argentine sports media. Many newspapers highlighted the audacity of the Algerian player, emphasizing the contrast between the confidence displayed by the young Fennec and the favorite status of the world champions.

🇩🇿🗣️ "SI ALÁ QUIERE, VENCEREMOS A MESSI", la frase de Ibrahim Maza, volante de Argelia, que ya palpita el debut con Argentina en el Mundial 😮🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/LK5nVUoIn3 — Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) June 8, 2026

In a country where every statement regarding Messi is closely scrutinized, this comment certainly did not go unnoticed. It adds an extra dimension to a match that is already highly anticipated in Group J. Now it remains to be seen if this displayed confidence will have an impact on the pitch. One thing is certain: even before the kickoff, Ibrahim Maza has already started the match.



