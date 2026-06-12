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CDM 2026: the official line-ups for Canada – Bosnia

The final phase of the 2026 World Cup continues this Friday with a match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Discover the official line-ups of both teams.

Romaric Déguénon
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Illustration du match Canada VS Bosnie-Herzégovine, le 12/06/2026 20:00, stade Toronto Stadium
Illustration editoriale generee par IA.
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SUMMARY

The line-ups

Canada

Crépeau – Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea – Buchanan, Koné, Eustáquio, Millar – Oluwaseyi, David.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Vasilij – Dedic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac – Tahirovic, Basic, Bajraktarevic, Memic – Demirovic, Lukic.


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19:08 CDM 2026: the official line-ups for Canada – Bosnia