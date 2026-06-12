CDM 2026: the official line-ups for Canada – Bosnia
The final phase of the 2026 World Cup continues this Friday with a match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Discover the official line-ups of both teams.
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SUMMARY
The line-ups
Canada
Crépeau – Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea – Buchanan, Koné, Eustáquio, Millar – Oluwaseyi, David.
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Vasilij – Dedic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac – Tahirovic, Basic, Bajraktarevic, Memic – Demirovic, Lukic.
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