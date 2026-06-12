CDM 2026: Jérôme Boateng harshly criticizes South Africa after their defeat against Mexico.

Beaten 2-0 by Mexico in their opening match of the 2026 World Cup, South Africa has faced strong criticism. Analyst for beIN Sports, Jérôme Boateng notably pointed out a lack of intensity and control from the Bafana Bafana, already under pressure in Group A.

The former German international Jérôme Boateng did not hold back his words after South Africa’s performance, which saw them lose 2-0 to Mexico in their World Cup 2026 debut on Thursday night at Estadio Azteca. The Bafana Bafana got their campaign off to a good start but were quickly outpaced by the Mexican intensity. Fueled by a passionate home crowd, the locals made the difference with goals from Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez, scored in each half. Overall dominated, the South African team struggled to cope with the rhythm set by their opponent from the early minutes. Despite a few spells of possession, they never managed to genuinely threaten the Mexican defense, while displaying worrying weaknesses in the defensive sector.

Consultant for beIN Sports, Jérôme Boateng, who notably played for Bayern Munich and Manchester City, was particularly critical at the end of the match, lamenting a lack of intensity and cohesion. “I have African roots and I am very disappointed with South Africa today. There was neither soul nor performance worthy of representing the African continent,” he stated. The former central defender also criticized the tactical choices of the South African staff, believing that the adopted approach was too cautious against a sharper Mexican team. “We saw a lot of mistakes and naivety. The coach was too defensive with a struggling team. To be honest, it wasn’t enough,” he added. With this defeat, South Africa already finds itself under pressure in Group A, before a crucial second match against the Czech Republic.



